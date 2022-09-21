6 Richmond-area groups get $332,000 in health funding

Richmond and its local health district announced Wednesday a $332,000 award to six community organizations from a new equity-focused health fund.

The grants mark the second round of funding to come out of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health District’s Health Equity Fund, which the city created last year with a $5 million investment from the city’s allotment of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

After awarding a total of $230,000 to three organizations in June, the fund’s advisory committee selected Daily Planet Health Service, OAR of Richmond, Waymakers, Birth in Color, Healthy Heart Plus and Urban Baby Beginnings for the second cohort.

Officials said the organizations are involved in addressing healthcare access for people who are uninsured and without housing — those who are coming back to the community after recently being incarcerated and the local Latino and immigrant community. The money will also support people seeking birthcare support through doula services.

“We know that the solution to addressing the root of these health disparities lies in ... close collaboration between government, public health and community organizations,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “We need strong partners. And we need individual organizations who are connected to the neighborhoods and its people.”

The health district previously awarded money from the fund to Crossover Healthcare Ministry, Nolef Turns and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority to increase access to care, support people released from prison and address substance abuse recovery.

In a news release, Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the local health district, said she is thrilled to continue supporting community partners. “Collaborative partnerships between public health officials and longstanding leaders and changemakers in our city allows us to employ innovative solutions to eradicating health and racial inequities that exist in Richmond and beyond,” Perry said.

The health district and the advisory committee are reviewing additional fund applications, and will continue to announce future grant awards through 2024, according to officials.