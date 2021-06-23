68-year-old retiree facing homelessness over alleged city zoning code violation in South Richmond

It was early in the COVID-19 pandemic last year that Michael Summers found what he thought would be decent, reliable housing after couch surfing or sleeping in his car for nearly a decade.
Through the help of an old high school friend, Summers, 68, last year moved into a trailer next to a single family home his landlord owns on Whitehead Road, a narrow two-lane street in a semi-rural area of South Richmond near the city's boundary with Chesterfield County.
The couch he sleeps on inside the trailer, chilled by a window-mounted AC unit and filled with the aroma of incense, is a modest living arrangement at best. But he can't beat the $600 rent on the $1,100 he receives each month from Social Security.
He says the location is also fairly convenient for him, even without a car. The Feed More food pantry at First Union Baptist Church is just a 15-minute walk away. And while doctor appointments at Chippenham Hospital are three miles from his home, he says it's close enough.
More than 13 months after settling in a place he could call his own, Summers is now in danger of losing his home after the city notified his landlord that city zoning regulations do not allow the use of recreational vehicles -- technically what he lives in, according to city officials -- for living purposes.
Summers says he now has until July 16 to figure out his next move.
"I've been living on the grace of good people for 10 years or more. Now the city is trying to make me homeless," he said in an interview. "I don't think it's right. It's unfair."
As thousands of people in the Richmond each year struggle to find or pay for housing, people sometimes find unconventional rentals at low rates. Manufactured homes, or trailers, are often an option for people who can't afford the rent for an market-rate apartment that averages more than $1,200, according to the Partnership for Affordable Housing.
Richmond officials routinely acknowledge that there's a shortage of affordable housing in the city. Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed equity agenda calls for adding 1,000 new housing units each year over the next decade. Members of the City Council have also been advocating to allocate $10 million instead of $2.9 million annually to the city's Affordable Housing Trust fund to help meet that goal.
About half of all people renting in Richmond metro area pay more 30% of their monthly income on housing, classifying as moderately or severely cost burdened, according to the Partnership for Housing Affordability's regional housing framework. Two-thirds of cost-burdened renters, around 40,000 households, earn less than $35,000 each year.
Summers pays about half of his monthly income on rent, but he says he isn't sure whether he can find something at a similar or lower price point within the next few weeks.
Summers grew up in Richmond and spent most of his life here, but spent years living in Nelson County and Florida. He said he also spent time traveling around the country, hitchhiking along the West Coast and following the Grateful Dead in their heyday.
While he's long been steeped in the hippie counterculture movement of the 60s and 70s through most of his life, he said he made a living bouncing from construction and landscaping jobs, farm work and seasonal resort gigs until he retired in 2019.
"I've had a mostly easy-going life, but I also worked hard," he said.
Kevin Vonck, acting director of the city's planning and zoning, said a complaint about Summer's trailer was reported to the city in April. City Code permits manufactured homes, or trailers, but Vonck said inspectors categorized Summer's residence as a recreational vehicle, which the city's zoning code does not allow as permanent housing.
City code defines manufactured home as any structure that's eight feet or more in width and 40 feet or more in length, or has more than 320 square-feet or larger. The code defines a recreational vehicle as a vehicle that is self-propelled or towed, and designed for "temporary dwelling, recreational or sporting purposes."
Jonathan Knopf, vice president of HDAdvisors, a consulting firm that specializes in housing policy, said manufactured homes are the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing across the country.
While such homes are generally clustered in trailer park communities, he said trailers on parcels that already contain a single-family home are more often found in rural areas.
Knopf said those types of secondary homes on a residential property, such as above-garage apartments, or "granny flats," can help expand housing stock in communities where it's in short supply.
"As a housing advocate, speaking personally, I would want localities to have much greater flexibility when it comes to the allowance of accessory and subordinate dwelling units on properties to support situations like this where somebody needs a low cost form of housing," Knopf said. "It's incredibly hard to find affordable housing across the city, especially in the midst of a pandemic."
Knopf said a special-use permit for an accessory dwelling unit on the the property could allow Summers to stay, but Vonck said the city's building code also prohibits the use of recreational vehicles as permanent housing.
Dianne Tarabay, Summer's landlord, said she used the trailer for storage space for about seven years before he moved in. Summers said that her sister-in-law, a friend from high school, connected them.
"Mike just doesn’t want to move. He loves it there. I’m more irritated that someone would call the city. No one is doing anything wrong," Tarabay said in an email. "I’m worried about Mike finding a place to live that he can afford. ...I just want him to be happy where ever he lives. I don’t want him homeless."
Summers said he's considering his options. He's started looking into publicly supported, income-based housing. He's also thought about buying the trailer from his landlord and moving it to a trailer park somewhere along Richmond Highway, though he worries about how he would get to his food bank or doctor if he moves.
"I have stability here," he said. "This would throw my life into chaos if I have to go find some other place."
