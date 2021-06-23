68-year-old retiree facing homelessness over alleged city zoning code violation in South Richmond

While such homes are generally clustered in trailer park communities, he said trailers on parcels that already contain a single-family home are more often found in rural areas.

Knopf said those types of secondary homes on a residential property, such as above-garage apartments, or "granny flats," can help expand housing stock in communities where it's in short supply.

"As a housing advocate, speaking personally, I would want localities to have much greater flexibility when it comes to the allowance of accessory and subordinate dwelling units on properties to support situations like this where somebody needs a low cost form of housing," Knopf said. "It's incredibly hard to find affordable housing across the city, especially in the midst of a pandemic."

Knopf said a special-use permit for an accessory dwelling unit on the the property could allow Summers to stay, but Vonck said the city's building code also prohibits the use of recreational vehicles as permanent housing.

Dianne Tarabay, Summer's landlord, said she used the trailer for storage space for about seven years before he moved in. Summers said that her sister-in-law, a friend from high school, connected them.