8 things to know about the collective bargaining debate for Richmond city workers

The Richmond City Council is still considering legislation to allow municipal workers to unionize and negotiate labor contracts with the city government.

While city officials and labor advocates have been discussing the policy shift for more than six months, last Monday marked one of the biggest public demonstrations in support of it at City Hall.

Supporters say the move could improve the lives of city workers and make the city better for residents. Officials say it could create significant challenges for government administrators and strain the city’s finances.

As the legislation remains under consideration, here are answers to some of the basic questions about what’s being proposed, what’s been happening and how it would work.

What is collective bargaining?

Collective bargaining is the process wherein an employer and a union of employees negotiate terms and conditions of employment, which may include details about wages, hours, overtime, paid time off, safety and health.

Although private sector unions have been allowed in Virginia for decades under federal law, the state has historically banned collective bargaining for local and state government workers.

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation allowing localities to decide whether their employees can unionize and negotiate work contracts through the passage of an ordinance or resolution.

State employees are still not allowed to unionize for collective bargaining.

If legislation does pass, no workers will be required to join a union or pay dues for one, per the state’s “right to work” statute.

What exactly do city workers want?

About 3,000 people are in the city’s workforce. Low wages and turnover are often cited as issues that make it harder for the city to meet public needs and requests in a timely and efficient manner.

“It’s time for a change for the employees and the citizens of Richmond,” said Felicia Boney, a Department of Social Services employee who has been advocating for collective bargaining, said in an interview last week.

Over the past few months, city employees and labor organizers have often said they want workers to have “a seat at the table” so that they can negotiate for better wages, health care benefits and retirement plans.

Some employees have also talked about negotiating to address concerns about poor facility conditions, long hours, heavy workloads and the city’s hiring of subcontractors and temporary workers.

Who is supporting it?

A few national labor organizations, local employee groups and social justice activists have been calling on the Richmond City Council to pass collective bargaining legislation.

Mayor Levar Stoney and a majority on the City Council support it as well, although there are some differences of opinion among city officials, workers and advocates about what job classifications should be included, the number of bargaining units to represent them, and the scope of topics that can be negotiated.

Virginia Local 512 has had the most publicly visible campaign, placing purple “Richmond is for Unions” yard signs throughout the community. The local activist organization Richmond for All has also been supporting the campaign.

Organizers and city employees with the Service Employees International Union have publicly called for the creation of a single bargaining unit for general employees, but an SEIU spokesperson told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this year that it wants the city to create two separate units for police officers and firefighters.

Teamsters Local 322, a local union that represents a variety of private sector workers, including U.S. Postal Service and Port of Richmond employees, has been organizing with city workers as well. Teamsters Local 322 has been advocating for the legislation alongside members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 995 and the Richmond Coalition of Police, saying the city should form multiple bargaining units to represent the range of job types in city government.

Is anyone opposed?

No officials or groups have come out in direct opposition to collective bargaining for Richmond employees. But a few people have reservations.

The mayor has repeatedly said he was one of the first local government officials in Virginia to endorse collective bargaining for local public sector workers. But in December, he introduced legislation limiting collective bargaining to only skilled trades workers.

He said narrowing it to fewer employees would help the city ease into a significant policy change before expanding it further.

“I want to see collective bargaining. However, I think there’s a way we have to go about executing this,” he said in a news conference Tuesday. “I would hate for us to take on such a huge task and fail not only our employees but also the taxpayers at the same time.”

Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert has also voiced some hesitation about collective bargaining. Although she had signed on as a co-patron to a bill for it earlier this year, she asked for her name to be removed in May, saying that she has heard “mixed statements” about collective bargaining from city workers.

Don’t Richmond teachers have a union?

Yes, but that’s only a recent development.

Despite the historical ban on collective bargaining in the public sector, local government employees have been able to join professional associations and interest groups that can advocate on behalf of employees.

The Virginia Education Association and its local chapters, for example, have been a voice for teachers across the state without the power to negotiate contracts.

Richmond public school teachers recently voted to form a union with the VEA after the city School Board voted in December to allow collective bargaining for school division employees.

Why does the council keep delaying action?

There are technically two different collective bargaining ordinances before the City Council.

The mayor’s version of the bill limits the right to employees in the departments of Public Works and Public Utilities. The other bill, which is co-sponsored by six of the council’s nine members, is much broader.

While there now appears to be consensus for allowing all eligible employees to unionize for collective bargaining, some of the labor advocacy groups disagree about how many bargaining units should be allowed.

Then there are other issues that lawyers representing the various factions are still trying to hammer out.

Although officials and advocates have been reluctant to share drafts of the proposed amendments, several sources involved in the legislative process said there are still disagreements about what the legislation says about management rights, how disputes between the city administration and unions would be resolved, and the rights of workers to discuss union issues at work.

“We want to make sure that we get meaningful collective bargaining rights,” said Brendan Leavy, president of the Richmond Coalition of Police.

Union protection for police officers is also a topic of concern, as city officials are still working on separate legislation to create a new civilian review board in hopes of improving accountability and public oversight of law enforcement.

How soon might the council vote on it?

City officials say a new ordinance that incorporates several proposed amendments could be introduced at the council’s Organizational Development Standing Committee meeting as soon as Tuesday.

The City Council could hold a final vote on it when it meets again on July 25, but a few officials have said it could take longer if it’s not formally introduced before then, which could delay action to the end of summer or later, as the council is planning to go on recess in August.

Further delays are also possible if stakeholders disagree with the proposed legislation because certain amendments are not included.

“We’re ready to support an ordinance once we see one worth supporting,” said Ben Himmelfarb, a city library worker organizing with the SEIU. “If it takes until September to get it right, that’s not the end of the world.”

What happens next if the ordinance passes?

Collective bargaining could remain a hot topic in City Hall well after legislation is passed.

If an ordinance is adopted, city workers would then need to elect unions to represent them in negotiations with the city. The negotiation process itself could then take several months, possibly longer than a year, before any contracts are signed.