A note about election vote totals

The data used for the charts on these pages was gathered from information compiled by the Virginia Department of Elections and the office of the general registrar for the City of Richmond.

All results are unofficial and subject to change until they are certified by the state Department of Elections on Monday.

In the race for mayor of Richmond, the number under absentee/early is from state data. The city reported those votes as part of each district’s totals because the successful candidate for mayor must win the majority of votes in five of the city’s nine electoral districts. The total for each candidate is from the city’s tallies.