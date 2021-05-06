After deaths of mother and infant, Richmond City Council earmarks money for gun violence prevention

Last week’s shooting in South Side that left a new mother and her 3-month-old daughter dead and three others injured has spurred the Richmond City Council to earmark money for gun violence prevention in its upcoming budget.

Council members met Thursday for their final work session ahead of a vote next week on the 2021-22 spending plan, and they set aside $133,000 for two staff positions for coordinating a community-based response after gun violence.

An additional $366,000 is expected to come later this month, according to Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who garnered support from her colleagues for the funding, which would cover wrap-around services and support for families and communities affected by shootings, as well as stipends for mentors and leaders that help provide some of those services.

Council members drafted more than 100 amendments to Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed $770.3 million budget for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1. A gun violence prevention program wasn’t among them until after last week’s shooting, which necessitated a response and commitment from the city, Lynch said.

“We have trauma-impacted communities that are hurting, and our heart breaks for them,” Lynch said at Thursday’s meeting. “And today we wanted to discuss and put some options and solutions on the table.”