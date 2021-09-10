After submitting her resignation letter, Hopewell's City Attorney moved to change her contract.

Neither Robinson nor Bennett returned interview requests Friday.

Robinson changed her contract because she “suffered the loss of 124 paid time off hours due solely to carryover limits imposed on paid time leave awarded, accrued but not used,” according to the amendment. Robinson wrote that because she was deemed an “essential employee” during the coronavirus pandemic it was “impractical” for her to take time off.

Robinson, whose contract lists an annual base salary of $155,000, struck contract language that says she could only carryover 45 days of PTO annually.

City attorneys who resign are ineligible for severance but can receive paid time off in both the pre-existing and amended versions. However, before the amendment, there was a stipulation as the employee would only be compensated for “properly-accumulated PTO, including up to the maximum 45-day carryover.” That language was struck and replaced with: “will be compensated all unused PTO.”

The position is one of a handful City Council members appoint, so the body had to vote on the changes. They first took the matter up Aug. 19, but members participating remotely could not vote due to technical issues.

Denton, one of the members who did not vote initially, took legal action.