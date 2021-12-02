Another Richmond casino referendum? A survey and petition are circulating to do just that.

Jones said he is not advocating for another casino vote, but would support it again if there's enough public demand.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, whose Senate district includes Petersburg, the city of Hopewell and parts of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George County, had also been a major proponent of the project, but said he is now strictly focused on giving Petersburg an opportunity to vote on the project.

A Petersburg casino referendum which would require changes to the state casino bill. The law as written currently entitles only Richmond, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Bristol to casino licenses, subject to approval by local voters in each locality. Voters in the other four cities overwhelmingly approved casino plans in their communities.

Morrissey in an interview Wednesday evening said he had not seen the survey, but explained that he would be "unhappy" if Urban One was still considering Richmond after he coordinated discussions between the company and Petersburg officials about relocating the project there.

"[Stoney] said the citizens have spoken. They rejected it. So, within hours of that, I started trying to build a coalition to get that casino in Petersburg," he said. "The mayor didn’t get the job done. I intend to get it done in Petersburg."