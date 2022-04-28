Attorney General's Office approves Chesterfield redistricting maps

Chesterfield County’s redistricting plan has received the green light from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office after months of back and forth.

The county received a certification of no objection on April 20 from the Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights. In mid-January, the Attorney General’s Office, then under the direction of Mark Herring, rejected the redistricting plan because of “questionable changes.” Chesterfield County sat on the rejection until Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares took office in January and asked him to overturn the decision.

The plan affects Chesterfield's districts for the Board of Supervisors and the School Board.

After a spate of letter swapping, including the county answering a series of questions to defend its redistricting moves, the Attorney General send a letter of satisfaction to the county on April 20. During the redistricting process last fall, the county’s NAACP branch, the county Democratic committee and residents criticized the county’s map for racial and political gerrymandering.

The April 20 AG letter states the county’s changes do not appear to deny to abridge the right to vote based on race, color, or membership in a language minority group and the changes do not appear to “result in the retrogression in the position of members of a racial or ethnic group with respect to their effective exercise of the electoral franchise.”

“Under these facts, we find no reason to object to the County of Chesterfield's proposed changes to its voting practices,” according to the letter obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

An analysis of voting patterns by The Times-Dispatch showed the county’s proposal would help the board’s four Republican incumbents on the Board of Supervisors and sole Democrat by adding favorable voters to their districts.

Residents, the NAACP and the Democratic committee expressed concern in the fall that the county map looked to pack Black residents into the Dale District — the county’s single majority-minority district and where the sole Black member of the Board of Supervisors resides.

In November, the Board of Supervisors approved the redistricting plan in a 4-1 vote, with Dale’s Supervisor Jim Holland as the sole no vote.

Legally required once a decade following new census numbers, redistricting looks to cut the county into similar-sized pieces. Chesterfield’s population grew up by nearly 50,000 in the past decade for a total of 365,000 residents.