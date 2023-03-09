When Henrico County resident David Mitchell first received an unusually high utility bill, it caused alarm. Now over a year later, and with the threat of litigation looming overhead, he wants answers.

According to Mitchell, who came before the City Council in late January, his issues with the city’s Department of Public Utilities began in late 2021 when he received a gas bill that was $200 more than usual.

At first he brushed it off as a mistake, but when his bills kept coming back higher each month, he decided to investigate. That is when he learned that the department had been estimating his usage instead of coming and reading his meter.

Over a two month period, Mitchell said, his bills totaled $857 as a result of estimated readings. After six months of these high bills, Mitchell said he saw a $630 reduction in bills.

But he is worried that if it is happening to him, it is happening to others.

“If this is happening to me, I have no doubt it is happening to hundreds or even thousands of households served by Richmond DPU,” Mitchell said during the city’s public comment period. “Households who don’t have lawyers readily available. Households who can’t afford to pay high, inaccurate bills.”

Mitchell is not alone.

A report issued in late February by the city’s Auditor’s Office revealed that Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities has estimated more than 130,000 bills over the past year, has not developed a plan to replace aging equipment and has more than $60 million in backlogged unpaid bills.

Instead of reading the meter each month, the city estimates usage, which can result in bills being significantly higher or lower. Estimations are not uncommon across municipalities, but the practice is not typically something upon which they rely.

While the department’s own policy states accounts cannot be estimated more than three times in a row, there is no procedure in place to enforce this policy.

According to audit findings, roughly 3,800 meters were billed based on estimates for the entire year.

For Fourth District councilmember Kristin Nye, who sits on the audit committee and has received numerous calls from residents regarding their bills, there are several factors as to why the department is relying on estimates.

The two culprits: aging equipment and staffing shortages.

“We need to just figure out how to get that process in a better place so that residents are getting accurate bills and accurate readings and so the Department of Public Utilities isn’t spending their time going back and having to correct all these bills,” Nye said.

Typically, utility workers travel to various designated areas referred to as billing cycles. There are currently 19 billing cycles that are read each month by the team.

As they drive to each area, they automatically receive meter reading from electronic reading technology, or ERTs. If workers cannot get a reading electronically, they are acquired manually.

Several of the ERTs are old, broken or missing. According to the audit, 9% of the ERTs are older than their expected 10-year lifespan. Older ERTs resulted in an increase in the number of estimated bills.

“Some of the readers are just broken. Sometimes they’re in spaces where they fill up with debris like mud and water and then they malfunction. There’s a lot that needs to happen to get us back into the right place,” Nye said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of meters that are working but the ones that aren’t are causing us to invest more time and energy to make things right.”

With staffing shortages, the department has had problems meeting the demands. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city decided to not shut off people’s utilities if they were delinquent.

This, along with other factors, has resulted in a backlog of bills totaling more than $60 million. The city received over $21 million in CARES and ARPA relief funds to assist customers with delinquent bills.

Additional audit findings include the fact that customers cannot view their bills online despite the fact that city software providers are contracted to make past and current bills available.

Likewise, there is no oversight process in place to track delinquent accounts, which means staff have the ability to adjust personal or family accounts with no oversight.

On Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his administration’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, which, if approved, will see utility rate increases of 3.75% for natural gas, 4% for water, 6.5% for wastewater and 8.75% for storm water. The city estimates this will result in an average $8.86 per month increase.

In total, City Auditor Lou Lassiter, who conducted the audit, made 20 recommendations for improvement. Both the department and city administration agreed to follow and take steps to improve the system.

According to Nye, it is a step in the right direction and there will be talks in the future as to better streamline the process.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities could not be reached for comment.

Lassiter is set to present the audit findings to the city’s Audit Committee March 14 at 2 p.m.