Baby Yoda for President, Harambe for House: Chesterfield and Hanover write-in votes get creative

Jesus got 23 votes in Chesterfield. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got 2. In Hanover, Spongebob got a vote. So did Harambe.

It's safe to say Chesterfield and Hanover County voters thought out of the box with their write-ins for president, vice president, senate and house.

In Hanover, nominee Tulsi Gabbard got a couple votes for president and vice president.

Other choices for president and vice president included familiar faces in politics, especially former presidential nominees: 2012 Republican nominee and Utah Senator Mitt Romney, 2016 Republican nominee Ben Carson and 2020 Democratic nominee Pete Buttigieg.

People casting votes for the House wanted Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who was the subject of an ethical firestorm and subsequent memes in 2016, and popular Nickelodeon character Spongebob, who each got one vote. Another wanted civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, who died this summer.

In Senate, one person wanted Superman, another comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

"Pro life + pro human" got a vote for president. "Child Lives Matter" got one for Senate. "The People" was listed for both House and Senate.