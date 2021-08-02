Better late than never: Hanover celebrates 300th birthday with events starting this weekend

Turning 300 is a milestone and while the pandemic may have curbed birthday celebrations all over the country in 2020, Hanover County is now ready to celebrate a big one.

The county has a series of events planned starting this month to celebrate its 300th birthday. Hanover was founded on November 26, 1720, and per county history, was settled initially by plantation owners and tobacco farmers.

Events kick off with baseball this weekend and later this month, ribbon-cutting at the county's new Hanover Museum of History & Culture. Events like classic car gatherings, fall festivals at historic places like Scotchtown and Hanover Tavern and more dot the calendar through late November.

Despite the efforts made leading up to last year that unfortunately had to be canceled or delayed, "we did want to miss this opportunity to celebrate this major milestone," said Hanover County Administrator John Budesky. He noted that the planned events are "pretty diverse" because "for us, it's really an opportunity to recognize our history, but also our future."