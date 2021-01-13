Bills supported by Northam to end death penalty in Virginia introduced in House and Senate

Abolition supporters such as Mullin said this is the first time abolition legislation has been prompted by a governor.

In a prepared statement Wednesday, Mullin said, "I am proud to say this legislation is one of Governor Northam’s legislative priorities and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to ensure this bill becomes law."

On Wednesday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced his support for the legislation, stating that "it is time for Virginia to end the death penalty and I will support Governor Northam’s efforts to make it happen this year. Its abolition must be part of our work to reform a flawed and imperfect criminal justice system."

Virginia has executed 113 people since the U.S. allowed the death penalty to resume in 1976, a toll second only to Texas. However, there has not been a new death sentence in the state since 2011 and no executions in four years.

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, a chief co-patron of House Bill 2263, said in a media release that "the death penalty is an antiquated, expensive, inhuman punishment that should have been eliminated many years ago."