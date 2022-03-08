Casino and hotel workers union lobby Virginia lawmakers to delay second Richmond casino referendum

A hospitality labor union says it is unimpressed with the 1,500 jobs that the owners of the proposed One Casino and Resort in Richmond say will be created if local voters approve the project.

While Richmond officials are seeking to hold another casino referendum this fall after voters narrowly rejected it in November, labor union Unite Here is lobbying state lawmakers to delay the public vote to 2023 so that state officials can consider plans for a casino in Petersburg instead.

The Virginia Senate Finance committee last month struck down legislation that would have allowed Petersburg to hold a referendum and blocked Richmond from doing so. The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, however, has proposed a budget provision that orders a Petersburg casino study while freezing Richmond from holding another referendum.

Sam Epps, the political director of Unite Here Local 25, which represents workers at the MGM National Harbor casino and resort, said it supports delaying a second Richmond casino vote because the union is concerned that Urban One, the media company behind the casino project, would "create low wage jobs with poor benefits" as the cost of living rises.

"That is why we strongly support further studying the state and local revenue impacts, so that we can ensure that any new casino creates equitable economic development and high-quality jobs," Epps said. "Whether this casino is built in Richmond or Petersburg, it should be built in a way that benefits the community and the Commonwealth, not simply enriches a developer.”

Urban One did not respond to requests for comment. The company last year promoted the project in part by highlighting its plan to create 1,500 permanent jobs that would pay an average salary of $55,000 and a $15 minimum hourly wage.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Tuesday said he still supports the casino project, adding that "good-paying jobs and career opportunities" are on the line.

"We don't want to see any delays," he said. "As I've said ... I would reject anything that would harm opportunities for Richmond residents. And I believe the current language that's in the [proposed Senate] budget does exactly that."