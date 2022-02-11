CCC renovation of permanent inclement weather shelter in Richmond delayed until later this year

A city-backed plan to deliver a permanent home for Richmond’s shelter of last resort has hit a snag.

Last fall, the city enlisted a new operator, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, for its inclement weather emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit hoped to complete a $1.8 million renovation of its existing Shockoe Valley location this winter, then offer 24/7 access, showers, storage for belongings, meal service and on-site case management for people seeking to get back on their feet.

Now, officials say the renovated space won’t open until later this year because CCC needs to meet certain federal requirements before proceeding with the project, which relies on funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The setback means the shelter will continue to operate out of a hotel ballroom at the Quality Inn on Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the rest of this winter. Staffing and financial challenges, as well as facility constraints with the hotel, have limited the hours of operation and the services the nonprofit can provide there, said Jay Brown, CCC’s chief executive officer.

“The ideal situation is we’re open 24/7, and that’s what we’re moving toward, but the challenge is we don’t have the financial or human resources to do that,” Brown said in an interview. “That’s why we were ambitious about trying to get into the Oliver Hill Way facility this winter.”

The shelter, established by city ordinance, has shifted between several different locations and operators over the last five years. Establishing a permanent location with wraparound services was meant to improve a resource that hundreds of people in the region rely on during the winter months.

Since November, 715 different people have spent at least one night at inclement weather shelter, according to figures provided by the city. Over the last three weeks, demand for beds has increased, Brown said. On average, about 140 people have stayed there nightly during the span.

A long line forms outside of the hotel before 7 p.m., when the doors open. On-site check in is available this year, in what advocates say is an improvement. Previously, staying at the shelter required people in crisis to pre-register via a hotline. The shift has also meant long waits, sometimes and hour or more, to get in. Brown said CCC is working to shorten wait times so people seeking shelter can come in from the cold sooner.

That was chief among a series of a complaints that a half a dozen people who rely on the shelter shared with a reporter last week. So, too, was the practice of making people leave by 7 a.m., regardless of the temperatures or weather forecast. During a downpour last week, people shut out of the shelter sat against the hotel with nowhere to go.

One was Ernest Ross Jr., a 75-year-old Marine Corps veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. Ross and his wife were displaced by a house fire last fall. They have stayed in the shelter most of the winter. Shortly after arriving, his wife fell and broke her ankle outside of the hotel after people were made to leave during a snowstorm, he said.

Ross said has struggled to find a one-bedroom apartment he can afford despite having steady income. Fed up, he vented about the Veterans Administration, the city administration, the shelter staff and a system he said has done little to help him regain stability.

“It hurts,” said Ross, bundled in a winter coat and sitting on a duffle bag of his belongings and a stack of blankets, fighting back tears. “It hurts when you’ve done the best for your country all your life, and you can’t get nothing.”

Also waiting in the cold was Larry P., a 63-year-old former fork lift driver. He asked that his full last name not be used out of fear of reprisal from shelter staff. Homeless for the first time, he said the situation at the shelter was “inhumane.”

“People come here to survive and get on their feet, but the way they treat people, they treat them like they’re not human,” he said. A family dispute cost him his housing about a month ago. “It’s not fair to myself or anyone in this situation.”

Like Ross, he said bathrooms there were filthy, with little or no hot water. No shower facilities were provided, either, despite promises from the city and nonprofit.

Brown said safety concerns made offering showers to people staying at the shelter difficult, but the nonprofit was still working to make it happen. CCC is exploring other temporary locations, he added, but has not come across a better option for this winter.

“We know this year it’s a challenge because we’re not in an ideal location, or a location that was designed for the service, but we’re proud to be able to offer people a space to go to get out of the cold,” Brown said. “We’re focused on making sure people are safe and secure during these winter months.”