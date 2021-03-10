Chesterfield Administrator’s $806.million budget proposal represents ‘the year of the workforce’

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors began working through an $806.8 million general fund budget request for the July 1 fiscal year during a marathon afternoon work session Wednesday.
County Administrator Joe Casey’s proposed spending plan is $53.4 million, or 7.1%, above last year’s approved spending plan. Chesterfield officials cut nearly $52 million from last year’s budget in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including nixing a 2% salary increase for county teachers.
“This budget, first and foremost, recognizes that FY2022 is the year of the workforce for Chesterfield,” Casey wrote in his March 10 budget letter. “Chesterfield’s strength lies in its resilient citizens and its committed workforce. With this budget, we recognize both and we are not done. We are not letting this pandemic define us. We are defining for ourselves who we are and where we are going.”
Wednesday marked Casey formally introducing the operating budget to the Supervisors, who spent the afternoon receiving presentations on funding related to public schools, law enforcement, parks and recreation, libraries and utilities.
Salary compression is being addressed at the county government level for public safety employees and at the school system’s level for teachers and other employees. The county will spend $13.8 million this coming fiscal year to address compression, the slowed progression of increased salaries, for 1,300 public safety employees, while the school system looks to spend $25.2 million to fix teacher salaries and provide a 2% raise for other staff.
The county will provide all general government employees with a 2% raise in January 2022.
In a February news conference, the county promised an additional $18.2 million to schools this budget season.
“School funding will remain a top priority, though meeting any needs-based levels each year above our ability to generate taxes is not feasible for schools or any county departments and, in turn, require plans and prioritization,” Casey said during a budget news conference Monday.
Chesterfield Schools Chief Merv Daugherty has a legal right to request a needs-based budget as stated in 22.1-92 of the Virginia Code.
During the pandemic, county libraries “have redefined community service,” from being early voting stations, registering residents for coronavirus vaccines and operating learning pods for students, Casey wrote in his letter.
Recognizing the increased role of libraries, the county is looking to invest $3.6 million in library staffing and materials over the next five years, including increase the number of full-time positions from 80 to 124, allowing for Sunday hours and for extended weekday hours. Annual supplementary funding for library material is expected to grow from $75,000 in the upcoming fiscal year to $375,000 by fiscal year 2026.
Besides salary increases for public safety, the county is looking to prepare for the future Midlothian fire station, slated to open in 2022, with 20 Fire-EMS positions and spending $1 million on a new ladder truck and medic staff.
Nearly $1.8 million could be spent on implementing the police department’s new deployment plan, adding 9 full-time sworn positions for the Falling Creek station.
Chesterfield is maintaining its real estate tax rate at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.
While the tax rate remains the same, the average Chesterfield home will rise to approximately 4.25% this year.
“My personal and professional opinion is that our current property tax rate structure is at a ceiling and efforts to live within such structure, and perhaps in the future with reduced rates, can only make Chesterfield an affordable place to live and do business,” Casey said in his Monday remarks.
Last month, the county presented its proposed $367 million capital improvement program, which looks to undertake a slate of construction projects over the next five fiscal years. In the upcoming fiscal year, the county plans to spend about $94 million of the budget on various projects ranging from a new community center to major upgrades at the county airport and Chester Library.
Beginning Thursday, the county will hold five virtual community meetings to allow the public to review the proposed budget with Supervisors and budget officials. The meetings wrap up March 23, the day before an official public hearing on the budget.