Chesterfield Administrator’s $806.million budget proposal represents ‘the year of the workforce’

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors began working through an $806.8 million general fund budget request for the July 1 fiscal year during a marathon afternoon work session Wednesday.

County Administrator Joe Casey’s proposed spending plan is $53.4 million, or 7.1%, above last year’s approved spending plan. Chesterfield officials cut nearly $52 million from last year’s budget in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including nixing a 2% salary increase for county teachers.

“This budget, first and foremost, recognizes that FY2022 is the year of the workforce for Chesterfield,” Casey wrote in his March 10 budget letter. “Chesterfield’s strength lies in its resilient citizens and its committed workforce. With this budget, we recognize both and we are not done. We are not letting this pandemic define us. We are defining for ourselves who we are and where we are going.”

Wednesday marked Casey formally introducing the operating budget to the Supervisors, who spent the afternoon receiving presentations on funding related to public schools, law enforcement, parks and recreation, libraries and utilities.