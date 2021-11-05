Chesterfield alters proposed districts to avoid splitting Woodlake. The change would add hundreds more Republican votes to a swing district.

After Chesterfield County residents raised concerns about proposed voting district lines that solidify local Republican power and cut through the middle of a neighborhood, county officials on Friday announced the entire neighborhood would be shifted. The new shift would add more Republican votes to the district that had the closest election in the county two years ago.

Moving more of Woodlake into the Clover Hill district adds hundreds more Republican votes to a district Republican Chris Winslow won by about 400 votes in 2019. County leaders and the board of supervisors chairman have said the map contains no political gerrymandering.

In the original proposal, Woodlake, a small area of Matoaca, was set to split neighborhoods down the middle between the two districts, giving Clover Hill two small sections of Woodlake connected by a skinny line, making a shape resembling a bowtie.

According to a late-afternoon Friday announcement, the bowtie shape is gone. In its place, Clover Hill receives all of Woodlake from Matoaca, which remains the county's most conservative district, an analysis of Election Day votes in the governor's race shows.