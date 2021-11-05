Chesterfield alters proposed districts to avoid splitting Woodlake. The change would add hundreds more Republican votes to a swing district.

After Chesterfield County residents raised concerns about proposed voting district lines that solidify local Republican power and cut through the middle of a neighborhood, county officials on Friday announced the entire neighborhood would be shifted. The new shift would add more Republican votes to the district that had the closest election in the county two years ago.
Moving more of Woodlake into the Clover Hill district adds hundreds more Republican votes to a district Republican Chris Winslow won by about 400 votes in 2019. County leaders and the board of supervisors chairman have said the map contains no political gerrymandering.
In the original proposal, Woodlake, a small area of Matoaca, was set to split neighborhoods down the middle between the two districts, giving Clover Hill two small sections of Woodlake connected by a skinny line, making a shape resembling a bowtie.
According to a late-afternoon Friday announcement, the bowtie shape is gone. In its place, Clover Hill receives all of Woodlake from Matoaca, which remains the county's most conservative district, an analysis of Election Day votes in the governor's race shows.
“While our initial map divided Woodlake, we heard from many residents who wanted the neighborhood to remain in one district,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Winslow, a Republican who represents Clover Hill, said in a statement Friday. “We decided to make this change in line with the feedback we received.”
Legally required once a decade after new census numbers are released, redistricting ensures the county is fairly sliced up into similar sized chunks, so a vote in any district carries the same weight. Seeing an increase of nearly 50,000 people for a total of 364,000 residents, Chesterfield’s population saw its growth largely driven by an influx in residents of color. Chesterfield's redistricting proposal affects all but one district.
Residents, the county Democratic party and a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch showed the original proposal was favorable to the board's four Republican incumbents as well as the board's only Democrat. The moves shift two districts that are Democratic-leaning into the county's most left-leaning district while adding three Republican-leaning precincts to the two districts that had the most tightly contested races last election.
Tomahawk and Woolridge, two heavily Republican precincts in Matoaca, are set to move to Clover Hill. The Matoaca District's Skinquarter precinct would split between Clover Hill and Midlothian. Midlothian's Pocoshock and Clover Hill's Manchester both to move to the Dale District.
Manchester has flipped flopped over the years between voting for Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, while Pocoshock has never voted for a Republican presidential candidate. In strong numbers, Skinquarter, Woolridge and Tomahawk voters have historically voted Republican.
An analysis of Tuesday's election results shows how new county maps for local races are likely to keep incumbents in power.
According to the department of elections, Tuesday’s results show Tomahawk (59.4%), Skinquarter (66.5%) and Woolridge (60.7%) voters solidly choosing Youngkin, while Pocoshock went for McAuliffe (67.5%). McAuliffe narrowly picked up Manchester (51.3%).
In the last two gubernatorial elections, both of which Democrats won, voters in the shifting Matoaca precincts threw their support behind the Republican challengers, while Manchester and Pocoshock chose the Democratic candidates.
The proposal is slated to gain approval from the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 17. At a public hearing last month, Supervisors Chairman Jim Holland, the lone Democrat and Black member of the board said accusations of gerrymandering or voter disenfranchisement are unfounded.
A year after Chesterfield voters chose a Democrat in the presidential election for the first time in seven decades, the county swung back to the right on Tuesday, delivering wins to nearly every Republican on the ballot there. Thanks to Chesterfield’s high Republican turnout and similar results across the state, Republicans prevailed in statewide races for the first time since 2009.
Despite last year’s victory for Chesterfield Democrats, Tuesday’s results were a reminder that Republicans remain a powerful force in the county.
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin won four of the five Chesterfield districts on Tuesday, with 65% of Matoaca voters choosing Youngkin on Election Day. The only District that chose McAuliffe was Dale. The analysis is based on Election Day votes because the Virginia Department of Elections doesn't categorize early or mail-in votes by precinct. In Chesterfield, Youngkin was favored by early voters.
Last month, the Chesterfield County Democratic Committee called on supervisors to redraw the maps with input from residents.
“These maps seem to have the sole intent of making the Midlothian and Clover Hill districts more Republican and the Dale district more Democratic solely to benefit of the incumbents,” Chair Sara Gaborik said in a statement about the original maps.
Adding the new proposed voting precincts into their districts, Clover Hill would have voted for Youngkin by 60%, compared to 55% on Tuesday. Youngkin would have added a percentage point to his total in Midlothian and McAuliffe would have won by an additional 3 percentage points in Dale. In Matoaca, Younkgin would have received about 59% of the vote instead of 65%.
While redistricting doesn’t affect school assignments, it does affect school board elections, where Republicans currently hold three of the five seats.
Staff write John Ramsey contributed to this report.