Chesterfield County homeowners and businesses will save $125 on average this year with the help of a real estate tax rebate.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved a 5% rebate for real estate bills due June 5. The tax rebate combined with a one-cent reduction of the real estate tax rate makes the 2023 effective rate 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The county increased income brackets for the elderly and disabled by 8.7% to ensure that they would maintain eligibility for the 2023 tax relief program.

2024 budget

The board approved the $1.94 billion fiscal year 2024 budget, with 50.4% of the total going toward education. The annual base transfer from the general fund to Chesterfield County Public Schools is increasing by $20 million, a high for the county.

“Weighing a decision on a budget this large takes a lot of consideration,” Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Carroll said. “We have all worked collaboratively with staff and the community. Emails that have been sent in didn’t fall on deaf ears: fund schools, fund public safety and cut my taxes.”

The Board received the blessing of the Chesterfield County Citizens’ Budget Advisory Committee (CBAC), which sent a letter to the board in March in support of the proposed budget, which goes into effect July 1.

Pay raises

Education and public safety were the top two items mentioned in citizen surveys. The FY24 budget includes large investments for those working in those fields.

Chesterfield teachers are receiving a 7% raise for the 2023-24 school year with the help of local funding. $36.7 million will be placed toward educator recruitment and retention. Additionally, Chesterfield County Public Schools plans to raise teacher starting salaries to $52,421.

Beginning salaries for public safety workers will increase 10%, and a 2.25% step increase will be granted to current employees. Sworn personnel will receive a 10% raise Jan. 1.

The county is also raising their government employee minimum hourly wages to $16. Eligible employees are set to receive a 3.5% merit increase in January.

“The culminating actions taken will position the collective county and school workforce to provide the services needed by our citizens and students, while being mindful of the tax burden incurred in balancing a budget,” Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said.

Powhite Parkway extension

A total of $153.9 million from the budget will be used for the first phase of the Powhite Parkway (State Route 76) extension. A section of the highway will expand from two to four lanes, and will be extended from Little Tomahawk Creek to Woolridge Road.

The project also adds an interchange at Charter Colony Parkway and overpasses on Brandermill and Watermill parkways.

The extension is part of the long-term plan to increase access to and through the future Upper Magnolia Green mixed-use development.