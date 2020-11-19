Chesterfield Board of Supervisors will hold December public hearing to spend an additional $14.2 million in this fiscal year

Months after a series of deep cuts to Chesterfield County's budget, a series of amendments to spend additional dollars -- mostly on the county’s workforce -- is before the Board of Supervisors.

The additional $14.2 million would be put toward public safety salaries, lifting all county hiring freezes, a 2% merit raise for employees, the hiring of 10 full-time librarians, a new planning assistant director, increases to the county’s custodial contract to assist with COVID-19 protocols and increased investment in existing training and career development.

“This potential amendment to the fiscal 21 budget really is in that spirit of the entire workforce recognizing their value, their commitment, their contribution through some very, very tough times with a particular focus on our public safety division,” Matt Harris, deputy county administrator, said in an interview.

The Supervisors did not take action Wednesday night, instead, a public hearing regarding the amendments was set for Dec. 16.