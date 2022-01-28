Chesterfield County new redistricting maps in limbo after being rejected by the former AG's office

The Virginia Attorney General’s office, under the direction of Mark Herring, rejected Chesterfield County’s redistricting plan earlier this month. County officials are asking the new attorney general to overturn Herring's decision.
After reviewing the county’s plan and reviewing 2020 U.S. Census information, the former Attorney General’s office found the map made “questionable changes,” created three split voting precincts and may negatively affect a resident of color’s right to vote.
Reasons for rejecting the county’s plan, which residents and local groups criticized for racial and political gerrymandering, included: “the plan may deny or abridge the right to vote based on race or color in a certain district,” according to the Attorney General’s Jan. 14 letter, obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
An analysis of voting patterns by the Richmond Times-Dispatch showed the county’s proposal would help the board’s four Republican incumbents and sole Democrat by adding favorable voters to their districts.
Redistricting, legally required once a decade following new census numbers, looks to splice the county into similar-sized pieces. In the past decade, Chesterfield’s population grew by nearly 50,000, for a total of 365,000 residents.
With this year’s process largely driven by an influx of people of color, the county looked for each district to have roughly 73,061 residents. However, wiggle room allowed for each district to have between 69,350 and 76,650 residents. All but one district was altered in the approved plan.
The letter said the proposal “contains questionable changes,” to at least one of the county's five districts that was already close to the ideal population size. While the letter did not name which district, Midlothian met the population requirement ahead of the redistricting process, yet county officials tweaked its boundaries.
The county, which had to send the plan by Dec. 31, received notification that its request for certification of no objection was rejected on Jan. 14. The following day, the new Attorney General, Jason Miyares, took office as Republicans swept into the state's top offices.
The county responded Jan. 21, writing to the new Attorney General’s office asking for the rejection to be overturned on the basis that the objection is “arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion.”
The rejection letter, “does not make any findings that the plan in fact has the effect of denying or abridging the right to vote based on race or color. The letter merely states that the information and data related to the redistricting plan 'suggests' that the plan will have the effect of denying or abridging the right to vote based on race or color and attempts to support this statement by listing the Office's 'concerns.' The letter never states that the Office actually finds that the County's redistricting plan has the purpose or effect of denying or abridging the right to vote based on race or color,” according to the Jan. 21 letter the county sent to the Attorney General.
In response to the concern of Midlothian, the county wrote: “In Chesterfield County's case, the Board of Supervisors chose to adjust the boundaries of the Midlothian district to smooth out its boundary with the Dale district and make the Dale district more compact.”
According to a spokesperson for Miyares, his office has received the county’s letter and will review it.
Despite the Supervisors giving the green light on the redistricting plan on Nov. 17, county officials did not send it off to the Attorney General’s office until Dec. 28, according to the Jan. 21 county letter to the Office of Civil Rights. The county did not address a question asking why the plan was not submitted sooner.
In a response to reporter questions, the county sent back a statement which included the following: “Chesterfield stands by the redistricting plan it originally submitted to the Attorney General, as well as all of the supporting documentation. For those reasons, the county has requested the Attorney General to reconsider its redistricting plan.”
In November, despite objections from the county’s NAACP branch, the county Democratic committee and residents who said the map was an example of racial and political gerrymandering, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved the new boundary lines in a 4-1 vote.
Previous concerns from residents and the two groups also expressed that the proposal looked to pack Black residents into the Dale District, the county's single majority minority district. The Dale District is represented by Jim Holland, the sole Black and Democratic member of the board.
“The submitted redistricting plan satisfies requirements under state law that the districts be compact and contiguous, while limiting impact on residents. The data also establishes that the plan has very little effect on racial demographics in each district, while ensuring equal representation as required by law,” the county said in a statement Thursday.
The county’s plan affects all but one district. Five voting precincts — three strong Republican, one heavily Democratic and one swing — are moving in the county’s plan, with most solidifying Republican power.
The Supervisors are slated to hold a public hearing next month about an additional 14 voting precincts that were split in the state’s recently approved redistricted congressional and legislative districts.
The county also responded to the claim of its plan creating three split precincts ahead of the state map, writing to the Attorney General that the three split voting precincts are “ irrelevant to the validity of the redistricting plan.
“Redistricting is a separate issue from creating and maintaining voting precincts … it is a near inevitability that adjusting district boundary lines will split existing voting precincts. A locality must only ensure that once its redistricting plan is approved, it cures the split precincts under [state code],” the letter states.
Richmond City is still undergoing its redistricting process, despite the previous Dec. 31 deadline. The Richmond City Council voted on Monday to amend its redistricting timeline, with a new targeted end date of April 25.