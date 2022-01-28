Chesterfield County new redistricting maps in limbo after being rejected by the former AG's office

With this year’s process largely driven by an influx of people of color, the county looked for each district to have roughly 73,061 residents. However, wiggle room allowed for each district to have between 69,350 and 76,650 residents. All but one district was altered in the approved plan.

The letter said the proposal “contains questionable changes,” to at least one of the county's five districts that was already close to the ideal population size. While the letter did not name which district, Midlothian met the population requirement ahead of the redistricting process, yet county officials tweaked its boundaries.

The county, which had to send the plan by Dec. 31, received notification that its request for certification of no objection was rejected on Jan. 14. The following day, the new Attorney General, Jason Miyares, took office as Republicans swept into the state's top offices.

The county responded Jan. 21, writing to the new Attorney General’s office asking for the rejection to be overturned on the basis that the objection is “arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion.”