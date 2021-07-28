Chesterfield County prepares for upcoming redistricting process

Chesterfield County is gearing up for redrawing its five magisterial districts in the coming months.

County Attorney Jeffrey Mincks brought the county's Board of Supervisors up to date with the local redistricting process during a Wednesday afternoon work session.

After Chesterfield receives 2020 U.S. census data by Aug. 16, which will include in-depth demographic statistics, the county will begin the redistricting process among its five districts: Bermuda, Clover Hill, Dale, Matoaca and Midlothian.

The county is required by law to change the boundaries of its five districts once a decade, with the modifications based upon population size. Chesterfield also needs to establish voting precincts every decade.

Mincks said several requirements must be followed when reconfiguring magisterial districts, including that they roughly resemble either a circle or square; have equal populations between districts, with less than a 5% deviation between each; and have clear boundaries, such as streets and rivers.

Clover Hill is expected to see the least growth, followed by Midlothian, meaning both districts will need to gain some territory, Mincks said. The average district population size is 68,710 residents, according to Mincks' presentation.