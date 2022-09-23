 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield County privatizing recycling service, residents will have to pay for curbside service

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect number of customers served by Chesterfield County. This version has been updated. 

Chesterfield County is privatizing its recycling service starting next year.

Recycling now operates through an agreement with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, which formed in 1991 with 12 local communities.

County officials opted to transition to “a curbside recycling collection model where citizens can work directly with private haulers for recycling collection, like they currently do for trash services,” according to a statement.

The contract ends July 1 and residents and businesses can transition to private haulers at any time.

Chesterfield County currently offers a curbside recycling program to more than 62,000 customers. The county will continue to offer drop-off recycling at its northern and southern convenience centers.

