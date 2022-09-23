Chesterfield County privatizing recycling service, residents will have to pay for curbside service

From staff reports
River City Roll is a great place to hang and bowling is super inclusive across the spectrum which makes the Scott's Addition bowling joint a perfect place to kick off Pridefest. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect number of customers served by Chesterfield County. This version has been updated. Chesterfield County is privatizing its recycling service starting next year.
Recycling now operates through an agreement with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, which formed in 1991 with 12 local communities.
County officials opted to transition to “a curbside recycling collection model where citizens can work directly with private haulers for recycling collection, like they currently do for trash services,” according to a statement.
The contract ends July 1 and residents and businesses can transition to private haulers at any time.
Chesterfield County currently offers a curbside recycling program to more than 62,000 customers. The county will continue to offer drop-off recycling at its northern and southern convenience centers.
Top 5 weekend events: State Fair of Virginia, Maymont Bier Garden & VA Pridefest
State Fair of Virginia
Starts Friday
The State Fair of Virginia kicks off 10 days of midway rides, fair food, animals, agriculture and live music. New this year, the Triple Crown Circus features an aerialist and juggler, and there will be an otter show. Plus the return of fan favorites, such as the racing pigs, the chainsaw artist and the rodeo. Enjoy a Friday night concert of Motown hits from Brencore, and on Saturday, The Frontmen serve up ’90s country. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Oct. 2. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra.
www.statefairva.org
Eva Russo
Wheel of Fortune Live!
Thursday
W_ _ K _ ND. You’d buy a vowel here, right? Good! You might just have what it takes to spin the big wheel. “Wheel of Fortune” is taking a road trip and swinging by RVA. Although you won’t see yourself on TV, you can take home real cash and other prizes from the Carpenter Theatre. Hosted by Mark Wahlberg. (No, it’s not the funky one. It’s the other one, Mark L. Wahlberg, of “Antiques Roadshow” and “Temptation Island” fame.) 8 p.m. From $35. 600 E. Grace St. (804) 592-3330 or
DominionEnergyCenter.com
Mason Owensboro
Maymont Bier Garden
Friday and Saturday
You know what you don’t often get when you’re hoisting a stein of pilsner and whistling to the “Beer Barrel Polka?” Elbow room. Ratskellers and Oktoberfest tents are more crowded than Volkswagen clown cars. But when you bring the Bier Garden to Maymont, you get plenty of wide-open spaces — and actual gardens. Bring the family for a fresh Oktoberfest celebration — complete with Bavarian dancers, oom-pah classics, yard games on the Carriage House Lawn, fire pits and a Kinderzone. Oh, and the Festhaus will have plenty of food and drink on tap from The Mayor of Meats, Capital Ale House and others. Entrance at Magnolia Gates at north end of the Historic Estate parking lot. Times vary. $10 admission. 100 Westover Road. (804) 358-7166 or
maymont.org/calendar/bier-garden/
Maymont
VA Pridefest 2022
Saturday
Pridefest returns for the first time in three years! Virginia’s LGBTQ+ community and friends gather at Brown’s Island for the annual Pridefest celebration. An impressive slate of acts will keep the energy flowing, including Rosé from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Big Freedia the Queen of Bounce, RVA drag artists, and the Main Stage DJ, Amy Alderman. Noon-8 p.m. Free (donations accepted). 500 Tredegar St.
vapride.org/pridefest
2019, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
RVA East End Festival
Saturday
Over the past six years, the East End Festival has raised more than $400,000 to support the arts in Richmond Public Schools. Not bad for a free event! The show returns to Henry L. Marsh III Elementary with a lineup including the Richmond Symphony, James “Saxsmo” Gates, Black Liq, and Legacy Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Noon-9 p.m. Free (donations accepted). 813 N. 28th St.
facebook.com/rvaeastendfest
RVA East End Festival