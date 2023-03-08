Chesterfield County is proposing a $16 hourly wage for its full-time general government employees as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The complete budget amounts to $1.94 billion, a 9.4% increase from the FY23 version. Around 800 employees would see their pay increase from $12, which is the state’s minimum wage rate.

“This is a budget that invests deeply in core services that make Chesterfield County the place that it is, and is able to provide a very comprehensive and diverse package of tax relief to our customers,” deputy county administrator Matt Harris said.

“We are raising our minimum wage to $16 on the general government side and, I think, that’s kind of become the new industry standard. That was the goal that we set out last year so with investments in the pay plan of this budget that floor for full time employees moves to $16.”

Harris added that the budget is part of Chesterfield’s post-COVID-19 era strategy to bolster the community.

The county is investing $7.9 million for the second and final phase of its general government pay plan. The first phase saw the FY23 budget include $15 million in funding toward the plan.

The budget’s workforce investment is also incorporating a 10% increase in public safety starting salaries, a 2.3% pay step increase to public safety workers and a 3.5% merit increase for eligible employees. With each increase, Chesterfield is looking to have its employee salaries stay competitive with other markets.

Tax Relief

The average Chesterfield homeowner can save $125 under the FY24 budget, through the reduction of the real estate tax rate from 92 to 91 cents per $100, and the provision of a 5% rebate on this June’s real estate tax bills.

The new budget also proposes an 8.7% increase in income brackets for senior and disabled tax relief programs.

Personal property tax relief thresholds are being set at 50% to account for decreasing used vehicle values. The threshold will provide vehicle owners a combined $15.3 million in relief.

Education

Half of the proposed $1.94 billion is slated to go toward education. That includes a $383.4 million transfer from the general fund to Chesterfield County Public Schools. The transfer represents a $20 million increase from FY23 and $3 million more than the school board’s projection.

The Chesterfield school budget currently contains a $16 million funding gap. The county is providing the $3 million left over from the general fund plus a one-time, $5 million payment to take care of half the deficit. The county has asked the state government to address the remaining $8 million.

Infrastructure

A locally-funded initiative is contributing $153 million toward the first phase of the Powhite Parkway extension. The project will widen the parkway from two to four lanes and extend it from Little Tomahawk Creek to Woolridge Road. The extension is a step toward increasing access to the Upper Magnolia Green development.

A number of capital improvement projects such as the Enon Library replacement, improvements to the River City Sportsplex and upgrades to county parks will begin. These projects are a part of last year’s voter-approved bond referendum.

Public Safety

Chesterfield Fire and EMS is gaining 36 additional positions to meet minimum staffing levels. Funding is also being provided for new child safety officer positions as well as increasing the number of police service aides and traffic and enforcement positions.

“A big headline for us is really continuing our investment in the public safety workforce and making sure that Chesterfield County is the top employer for first responders in Central Virginia,” Harris said.

Several community budget meetings are scheduled across the county’s five districts throughout March. There will also be a Facebook Live virtual meeting on March 16 and a public hearing at the county administrative building on March 22. The Board of Supervisors will then vote to formally adopt the budget on April 5 and have it go into effect July 1.

