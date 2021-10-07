Chesterfield County receives FEMA grant to construct a flood wall at the Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant

After being pummeled by roughly 16 feet of floodwater last August that forced an 8 month closure, the Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant is receiving a flood wall.
Chesterfield County officials in Nov. 2018 identified the need for a flood wall — a vertical barrier designed to temporarily contain water from waterways during extreme weather events — for the treatment plant, which supplies nearly 20% of all county water for residential and commercial consumption.
The treatment plant is located downstream from the Swift Creek Reservoir, which makes it prone to flooding.
To pay for a flood wall, the county applied for a pre-disaster mitigation grant and has worked closely with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to see the grant application process through completion these past three years. The application package included a history of flooding at the facility and determining any environmental impacts. The application showed no significant environmental impacts, said Chesterfield County Director of Utilities George Hayes.
VDEM this week awarded Chesterfield County $8.6 million. The county will pick up the remaining $2.9 million of the tab.
The state department of emergency management hands out the federal funds on the behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The state gave out nearly $20 million in FEMA hazard mitigation assistance grants earlier this week.
“We continue to see the development of innovative projects to protect public infrastructure, as well as projects that focus on protecting vulnerable populations, and promote economic development,” State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown said in a statement.
Hayes in an interview credited his staff with securing a nationally competitive grant.
“This grant will be used to protect our water treatment plan for flooding, which will increase the reliability of our water system while keeping our rates affordable for our citizens,” Hayes said.
Last August heavy rains dumped roughly 10 inches of water in some parts of the county in under 24 hours. The extreme flooding compromised two of the county’s water sources which prompted county officials to turn them off and declare a local emergency.
One of those facilities, the Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant, a 12 million gallon-per-day potable water treatment plant built in 1967 that supplies nearly 20% of the county water, was closed until April of this year. The plant serves about 67,000 residents.
Last summer’s flooding was the worst the facility had seen in its existence, Hayes said, with about 16 feet of standing water in portions on the site.
Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies approximately 21 million gallons of water to the county was turned off for about a week after the August 2020 flood.
At the time, county officials said it would take weeks or months for Addison-Evans to be back up and running. It ended up taking eight months and so in the meantime, county customers were transferred elsewhere to receive water.
During the eight months, improvements were made to the plant Hayes said, including upgrading equipment.
Next steps for the flood wall project include moving ahead with the design process which will take about a year followed by two years of permitting and construction of the project, Hayes said. While the wall's height will fluctuate based upon the topography of the land, the highest area of the wall is slated to be 18.5 feet tall, Hayes said.
Hayes said the county is set to hold public meetings concerning the flood wall’s design plan.The county anticipates the project to be completed by 2025.