Chesterfield County receives FEMA grant to construct a flood wall at the Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant

“We continue to see the development of innovative projects to protect public infrastructure, as well as projects that focus on protecting vulnerable populations, and promote economic development,” State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown said in a statement.

Hayes in an interview credited his staff with securing a nationally competitive grant.

“This grant will be used to protect our water treatment plan for flooding, which will increase the reliability of our water system while keeping our rates affordable for our citizens,” Hayes said.

Last August heavy rains dumped roughly 10 inches of water in some parts of the county in under 24 hours. The extreme flooding compromised two of the county’s water sources which prompted county officials to turn them off and declare a local emergency.

One of those facilities, the Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant, a 12 million gallon-per-day potable water treatment plant built in 1967 that supplies nearly 20% of the county water, was closed until April of this year. The plant serves about 67,000 residents.

Last summer’s flooding was the worst the facility had seen in its existence, Hayes said, with about 16 feet of standing water in portions on the site.