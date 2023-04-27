Chesterfield County is transitioning to a privatized recycling model, giving citizens several collection options at lower prices.

The county’s 10-year curbside recycling contract with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority ends July 1, leaving residents and businesses to choose from several private haulers for new services.

“This is a team process that’s really evolved itself over the last 10 years,” county administrator Joe Casey said. “We’re trying to position our people, including the businesses, for the best ways in which they can make choices for themselves to recycle.”

The county’s renewed emphasis on recycling includes resuming seven-day-a-week operations at the Northern Area Convenience Center in Midlothian and the Southern Area Convenience Center in Chester.

Additionally, new recycling drop-off bins will be placed at Daniel, Dodd, Goyne, Horner, Huguenot and Rockwood Parks. People will not be required to separate glass, metal, paper and plastic materials to use the bins.

“We feel that that’s going to be a tremendous help in providing alternate resources and alternate options for our citizens to continue to recycle,” said John Neal, Chesterfield’s general services director.

TFC Recycling, the vendor under the current CVWMA contract, will continue to service the county through July 1. TFC, which only provides recycling services, is proposing a coverage area that includes 90% of customers from the old contract. Those customers will still need to opt in after the new program begins.

TFC, which sports a $9 monthly rate, is partnering with Waste Management and Zan’s Refuse Service for recycling services. Because of their business models, the companies decided to collaborate, and the same rate will apply for either of the three companies.

Waste Management is taking calls this week for new signups, with online services opening up next week. The company already has non-exclusive contracts with some homeowners’ associations.

Zan’s Refuse Service is starting its new program June 1, and is developing a retention program for existing customers.

Choice Waste Services and GFL Environmental are currently accepting new customers. Choice Waste Services is implementing its program in stages from April through June, serving 37,000 residents in total. Existing Choice customers can opt out of the program.

Around 1,000 customers have enrolled with GFL since last fall. GFL also serves several homeowners’ associations that represent 10,000 households. New carts are included in the monthly price for both Choice and GFL.

From the Archives: Richmond tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels