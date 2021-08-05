Chesterfield County to spend most of its $68.5 million American Rescue Plan funding on infrastructure

About $1.5 million will fund Fire and EMS [Emergency Medical Service] enhancements, including a permanent mobile integrated health system that provides home wellness checks and setting up a mobile ambulance company "in harder hit areas," Harris said, meaning it will be directed to areas of great medical need. The county did not name which areas.

Three small businesses, all in the wedding industry, spoke at a public hearing last week asking for the county to provide financial help. The companies said they have not be able to receive any federal funding relief throughout the entire pandemic.

"We did not receive any specialty funding for our industry ... and we were essentially out of work for 14 months," Emmett Hickam, owner of Richmond Bridal Consulting said during the public hearing. "We are in desperate need of your help."

The wedding industry has struggled during the pandemic, especially when large scaled events were canceled for months on end. Due to COVID-19 restrictions for most of 2020 and part of 2021, such as limiting the capacities of indoor and outdoor gatherings several times, many weddings were postponed or canceled. All capacity restrictions were lifted in May.