Chesterfield County to spend most of its $68.5 million American Rescue Plan funding on infrastructure

In the latest round of coronavirus federal funding relief, Chesterfield County will spend its share on infrastructure, public safety and cybersecurity.
Chesterfield is receiving a total of $68.5 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The county received half in May and will receive the rest in 2022. Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved the county's spending plan for the entire $68.5 million that must be spent by the end of 2024.
County officials looked to this new round of funding as a way to make more long-term and substantial investments in Chesterfield, said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration.
"I think our plan is very, very reflective and in the spirit of what we've been asked to do," Harris said in an interview.
President Joe Biden announced the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in January. The federal relief plan has funded vaccinations, child tax credits and school reopenings, and has sent $350 billion to local, territorial and tribal governments.
For local governments, like Chesterfield, the money has to be spent on investing in infrastructure such as water, sewer and broadband; providing relief to small businesses, households and tourism; paying for COVID-19 mitigation efforts; and replacing lost revenues.
"Within these overall categories, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities," according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
In Chesterfield, nearly $55.8 million of its money is set aside for wastewater improvements and park maintenance. The remaining money will pay for several county endeavors, including $4 million to continue the expansion efforts of the county's affordable housing program, such as working with regional housing advocates and the community development department and to identify areas in the county for affordable housing opportunities, according to the county.
Another $2 million will fund Chesterfield's efforts to purchase additional teleworking kits, modify office spaces and several conference rooms to address a hybrid working environment. Nearly $2.4 million will fund a Real Time Crime Center, to allow the county to stay on top of violent crime as it becomes "the nerve center" to have data from records, public cameras, available intelligence and agency response in one central place, according to the county. An additional $1.5 million will cover the costs of purchasing land for a new Midlothian police station in the area of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.
About $1.5 million will fund Fire and EMS [Emergency Medical Service] enhancements, including a permanent mobile integrated health system that provides home wellness checks and setting up a mobile ambulance company "in harder hit areas," Harris said, meaning it will be directed to areas of great medical need. The county did not name which areas.
Three small businesses, all in the wedding industry, spoke at a public hearing last week asking for the county to provide financial help. The companies said they have not be able to receive any federal funding relief throughout the entire pandemic.
"We did not receive any specialty funding for our industry ... and we were essentially out of work for 14 months," Emmett Hickam, owner of Richmond Bridal Consulting said during the public hearing. "We are in desperate need of your help."
The wedding industry has struggled during the pandemic, especially when large scaled events were canceled for months on end. Due to COVID-19 restrictions for most of 2020 and part of 2021, such as limiting the capacities of indoor and outdoor gatherings several times, many weddings were postponed or canceled. All capacity restrictions were lifted in May.
“APRA, at least from our perspective, from the local government [perspective] is not really geared to that [assisting small businesses],” Harris said.
ARPA money can be used for small businesses and nonprofits; its up to the locality. Chesterfield used part of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security federal funding last year to support small businesses.
The county awarded nearly 360 businesses grants to help them back on their feet for a total of $3.3 million and gave about 80 childcare grants for a total of almost $2 million, Harris said.
While all of the ARPA funds have been assigned, Harris said “that’s not say the plan can’t amended.
“But I think by and large the plan that we put forward will be the plan we take action on in the coming months and years.”
The Chesterfield County School Board unanimously approved $51.4 million in federal aid on June 1. The funding comes from the third round of Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The school system will spend nearly $40 million of the aid on instruction, including supporting the virtual academy, one-on-one tutoring, after school remediation and one full-time substitute in each school. Other funding items include hiring 13 school-based interpreters, incentive bonuses for bus drivers and professional development for new teachers.
Federal spending plans elsewhere
Hanover County received $29.7 million in federal funding— $20.9 million for the county and $8.3 million for Hanover County Public Schools. The Board of Supervisors approved the funding last week.
A majority of the county allocation, $16.9 million, will pay for installing high-quality broadband access countywide. The remaining $4 million will split, with $2 million allotted for small business and community support, while the remainder will fund pandemic mitigation efforts. The school system’s chunk will pay for additional instructional staff to address learning loss, technology and equipment, and a new electronic onboarding system for new hire paperwork, transitioning out of the current paper-heavy process.
In Richmond, $154 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding is expected for the city, with an expected $123 million for Richmond Public Schools.
A public survey launched last week is seeking input now the city should use the first half of incoming federal aid, about $77 million. The survey closes on Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
While Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has earmarked the money for public infrastructure, offsetting COVID-19’s impact on the economy, and boosting compensation for essential workers, they want the public to help decide what comes first.
In a 6 to 2 vote Monday night, the Richmond School Board approved using $65 million of its federal funding to address a literacy crisis among students. The funding will pay for extending after-school opportunities and investing in teacher licensure to have endorsements for reading. According to RPS, last year 66% of kindergartners through second grades were reading below grade level.
In Henrico, a chunk of the county’s $64.2 million federal aid will be spent on addressing at least 780 septic systems are in need of repair across the county. The county is set to spend $40 million on the hundreds of septic systems, the remaining monies will be set aside to fund any additional septic issues that are reported to the county.
The project is years in the making for the county, said Bentley Chan, director of public utilities. Before the federal funding was assigned, the county was exploring other avenues to finance it.
Henrico County Public Schools is seeking community input on how to spend its $78.3 million federal aid package through either an online forum or attending a public hearing on Aug. 12 at the New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium.
The school system has ideas on how to spend it, including $60.5 million on renovating and replacing facilities on The Academy at Virginia Randolph's campus, $4.5 million to continue funding 30 school counselors, 15 reading specialists and 13 library assistants, and $3.2 million to extend summer school offerings for the next two years. The remaining $10.1 million has several items attached to it, including supporting virtual learning and providing devices to all students.