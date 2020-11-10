Chesterfield GOP files election complaint against county registrar; judge dismisses show cause order against her

A provisional ballot is used to collect a vote when there are questions about the voter's identity or ability to vote at a specific precinct. A provisional ballot is counted when the voter's information is confirmed.

On Friday, Chesterfield Circuit Judge David Johnson summoned Hargrove to appear before him Tuesday in an order "to show cause, if any, why you should not be found in contempt for failure to comply with the provisions of Virginia Code 24 2-668."

But at Tuesday's hearing, Johnson immediately withdrew the order and dismissed the case after determining that he had no authority - at least at this stage - to litigate the matter.

"This court has reviewed statutory and case law to determine its authority to act [of its own accord] ... in the event violations of this code section have been alleged," the judge said from the bench. "This court finds that it has no constitutional, statutory or implied authority to take any action with regards to any irregularities or conduct of any elected official, unless and until the matter is properly brought before this court pursuant to the statute."

The complaint and motion for intervention was filed Monday by Chesterfield Republicans, three days after Johnson issued a show cause order for Hargrove.