Chesterfield leaders defer vote on $28 million tax break for surf park developer

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors have opted to defer a vote that, if approved next month, would shuttle up to $28 million in tax breaks to a developer building what officials have dubbed "an entertainment district unlike anything on the East Coast."

Before postponing the decision to the Aug. 24 meeting on Wednesday night, board members lauded the potential of the 105-acre multi-use property bounded by Genito Road and Route 288, which county budget leaders estimate could generate $323 million in revenue upon completion.

Spearheaded by Lake Adventures LLC, the development would include 150,000 square feet of commercial space, a 6-acre surf park, a 170-room hotel and at least 700 residential units.

But confusion and uncertainty regarding how the tax incentive would work dominated the nearly 40 minutes of back-and-forth questioning from the board to the administration recommending the agreement.

"I couldn't say yes at this point," said Vice Chair Jim Holland, who voiced needing more time to look at the details. "I would probably abstain my vote at this point, given my comfort level looking at the project right now."

County documents show that the office, retail and entertainment aspects of the plan would be refunded at 80% for the first 10 years and at 60% for the second 10. Mixed-use residential would be dropped to 40% for the first 20 years.

The grant would be performance-based, which means there is no upfront payment and the tax break would be proportionate to the development's income stream. A move like this in Chesterfield is "generally reserved for unique projects," said Matt Harris, Chesterfield's deputy county administrator for finance and administration.

Examples include last month's announcement that Lego plans to invest at least $1 billion to construct its only U.S.-based manufacturing plant in Chesterfield.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office shared in a release at the time that the Lego Group will be eligible to receive $56 million in Major Employment and Investment Project performance grants subject to General Assembly approval.

In Wednesday night's meeting, Harris said Lego also has a 15-year-term where 50% was granted back on real estate taxes and 100% on machinery tools.

With the proximity to River City Sportsplex, which Chesterfield officials have said rakes in millions for the county through tournaments and tourism, the massive undertaking could help offset what county administrator Joe Casey called "the leakage factor."

This refers to when people travel to Chesterfield for the tournaments but eat and stay outside of the county.

Under the tax break agreement with the surf park and entertainment plan, named "The Lake," the writing stipulates that the project would have to get going within a 36-month window or "basically the incentive agreement dries up," Harris said.

"There will be a 12-month review period depending on when they start the project but that would be up to the applicant to decide and they could decide six months in or two-and-a-half years in," Harris continued.

The project has been embroiled in years of cumbersome delays dating back nearly seven years, which Brett Burkhart, a representative for Lake Adventures LLC, attributes to the complexity of the development, a year and a half of zoning and permits, another two years to acquire credits and a pandemic. Proposals have also been held up and refined in planning commissions and Board of Supervisors meetings.

Approving the performance grant would "help accelerate the next phase," Burkhart told the Board on Wednesday. So far, developers have begun to clear trees and build an entrance road but they can't know when the residential aspect would begin until they have built the lake and at least 20,000 square feet of commercial space. Construction on a portion of townhomes would follow soon after.

Most of the upcoming developments are "still private at the moment," he said, but more information will be available in the next few months. Other buildings are currently undergoing the permit process.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. and can be streamed live on the Chesterfield site.