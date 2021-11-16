Chesterfield NAACP joins ranks in calling out Chesterfield redistricting map; residents make a new map

The Chesterfield County NAACP branch has joined the ranks of residents and the county's Democratic Party in criticizing the newly proposed county boundary lines that favor Republican incumbents who control both the Board of Supervisors and School Board. The Supervisors are scheduled to vote Wednesday night on the maps that will determine the political lines for the next decade.

An analysis of the county's proposed map based on the results of this month's gubernatorial elections shows that the changes would likely help solidify incumbent power on the Board of Supervisors, which has four Republicans and one Democrat.

In a five-page open letter addressed to the county Board of Supervisors and County Attorney Jeffrey Mincks, the NAACP is calling for the county to have an independent, bipartisan commission to draw the new district lines, consult with experts to engage in fair and equitable redistricting and have in-person public comment where transparent explanations of any proposals would be discussed.

“As a general sentiment, it troubles the Branch that the very elected officials (incumbents) who stand to benefit from redistricting decisions are in charge of determining new voting map boundaries,” according to the Nov. 14 letter, penned by Katherine Poindexter, the branch’s Legal Redress Committee chair.