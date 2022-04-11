Chesterfield officials are still seeking approval from AG's office for new redistricting map

Chesterfield County officials are still going back and forth through letters with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office regarding the redistricting plan the county submitted late last year.

In mid-January, the Attorney General’s Office, then under the direction of Mark Herring, rejected the redistricting plan. In response, county officials asked for the new Attorney General Jason Miyares to overturn the decision. The county is still waiting on a potentially new outcome.

In letter swapping last month, the Attorney General’s Office sent a list of questions to the county on March 11, seeking additional information “as part of our ongoing investigation as to whether Chesterfield County’s proposed changes comply with state law,” according to an attorney general letter obtained by the Times-Dispatch.

Questions included: the rationale for moving residents in and out of the Midlothian District, even though the district didn’t need to be touched due to population size; the rationale for not moving residents from the overpopulated Matoaca District to the underpopulated Clover Hill and Dale districts; rationale for moving residents from Clover Hill to Dale; moving residents from Matoaca to Midlothian; if other redistricting plans were considered and if so, why they were rejected; any contemplated changes to polling places and results of a public hearing.

The county responded to the list of questions, roughly a week later on March 17, according to another letter obtained by the Times-Dispatch.

In almost every response to the individual questions, the county included the same rationale for the particular redistricting decision as it relates to the Dale District. For example, in defense of not choosing a different population shift, the county wrote, such a move would have “diluted the strength of the minority’s population vote in Dale.” Then when answering in defense of particular moves, a sentence along the lines of, “the movement of the population also maintains the voting strength of the Black population in Dale,” appeared in the letter.

“Although the County’s redistricting plan successfully maintains the voting strength of the minority population in the Dale district, the County’s redistricting plan does not 'pack' minorities into Dale,” the county wrote in the March 17 letter.

The county also wrote that no moves diluted the “voting strength of any racial or language minority groups” in a particular district or the county as a whole, “in any statistically meaningful way.”

During the redistricting process last fall, the county’s NAACP branch, the county Democratic committee and residents criticized the map for racial and political gerrymandering. The groups and residents expressed concern that the county map looked to pack Black residents into the Dale District, which happens to be the county’s single majority-minority district and where the sole Black member of the Board of Supervisors resides.

An analysis of voting patterns by the Times-Dispatch showed the county’s proposal would help the board’s four Republican incumbents and sole Democrat by adding favorable voters to their districts.

Legally required once a decade following new census numbers, redistricting looks to cut the county into similar-sized pieces. Chesterfield’s population grew up by nearly 50,000 in the past decade for a total of 365,000 residents.

Herring’s office, after reviewing the county’s plan and 2020 U.S. census information, said the county’s map made “questionable changes” including creating three split voting precincts and may negatively affect a resident of color’s right to vote.

In January, the county said in a letter to Miyares’ office that the rejection of its request for certification of no objection from Herring’s office was “arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion.”

“The letter merely states that the information and data related to the redistricting plan 'suggests' that the plan will have the effect of denying or abridging the right to vote based on race or color and attempts to support this statement by listing the Office’s 'concerns.' The letter never states that the Office actually finds that the County’s redistricting plan has the purpose or effect of denying or abridging the right to vote based on race or color,” according to the Jan. 21 letter the county sent to the attorney general.

In a blog post last week, the county provided an update regarding the redistricting situation with the Attorney General’s Office. While the county provided dates, names and details regarding the January letters, the recent March letters were not referenced in great detail.

Instead, the county wrote the following sentences regarding the March correspondence: “Chesterfield has submitted additional information to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office regarding the countywide redistricting plan approved by the Board of Supervisors last November,” and “the Attorney General’s Office is currently reviewing the county’s request, and the county recently responded to written questions from the office about its redistricting plan.”

The county also did not provide the series of questions that the Attorney General's Office asked in its March 11 letter.

The county plans to update the blog post when additional information is provided by the Attorney General’s Office. According to a spokesperson for Miyares, the office is still reviewing the matter.