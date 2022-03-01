Chesterfield Registrar is leaving post for job in Arizona

Chesterfield Elections Director Constance Hargrove is leaving her county post in the coming weeks to take on the same position in Pima County, Arizona.

Hargrove joined Chesterfield County in 2013, first as the deputy registrar of voters, before being named the elections director in 2017. Before Chesterfield, Hargrove worked for the City of Richmond for 16 years.

In highlighting Hargrove’s work in Chesterfield in a Monday memo to county officials, Jan Lesher, acting county administrator for Pima County, wrote about Hargrove spearheading early satellite voting locations for the 2020 election to reduce exposure risks to COVID-19 as well as wait times.

Hargrove also worked to increase and expand voter engagement in Chesterfield.

“I am deeply impressed with Ms. Hargrove and her experience and knowledge of modern elections systems, as well as her ability to adeptly manage elections expectations during these times of heightened scrutiny as to how elections are conducted in Arizona,” Lesher wrote.

“I believe she will be an excellent Elections Director and a great addition to the County.”

Lesher added Hargrove “was the top-ranked candidate by an ad hoc review committee.”