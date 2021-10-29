Chesterfield residents say proposed boundary lines seek to protect incumbents, ensure Republican majority

Chesterfield County's attempt to redraw its district lines has drawn criticism from residents and the county's Democratic party, who say the changes unfairly give incumbents on the Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors an easier path to reelection. County officials and the board's only elected Democrat, whose district is likely to gain more Democratic votes in the process, say accusations of gerrymandering are unfounded.

Redistricting is legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released to ensure the county is sliced up into similarly sized pieces so a vote in any district carries similar weight.

Now home to 364,00 people, Chesterfield’s population shot up nearly 15% in the past decade — an increase of nearly 50,000 people — growth largely driven by an influx in residents of color.