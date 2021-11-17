Chesterfield supervisors approve county redistricting plan despite chairman's request to delay vote until next month

Residents gathered outside ahead of Wednesday’s meeting at the county government offices on Iron Bridge Road, seeking to speak with supervisors one final time. They chanted, “Fair maps for Chesterfield,” and “Supervisors please delay the vote.”

“Do the right thing” echoed in the courtyard as the supervisors walked by the residents.

Debra Gardner, who lost to Vice Chairman Chris Winslow by roughly 400 votes in 2019, said the county proposal isn’t fair, saying the supervisors are looking to draw maps so they can pick their voters.

"I really believe if we use the current [county] maps, they are proposing, for a decade residents will have inadequate representation with the Board of Supervisors," Gardner said outside the meeting Wednesday. "They will be disenfranchised."

The NAACP wrote in a Nov. 14 letter that, "as a general sentiment, it troubles the Branch that the very elected officials (incumbents) who stand to benefit from redistricting decisions are in charge of determining new voting map boundaries."

While the supervisors did not draw the maps, they did provide input, according to a county spokesperson.