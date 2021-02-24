Chesterfield supervisors hear about capital projects, including new community center and airport upgrades

Chesterfield County plans to spend about $94 million next fiscal year on a slate of projects ranging from a new community center to major upgrades at the Chester Library and county airport.
Those projects are part of $367 million in upgrades and replacements that county officials hope to undertake over the next five fiscal years, according to a presentation Wednesday to the Board of Supervisors.
The spending plan includes two projects the county had pumped the brakes on because of the coronavirus pandemic: a Midlothian Library replacement; and a new pet adoption center on Hull Street Road, next to LaPrade Library.
In last year's budget cycle, Chesterfield delayed its planned November 2020 bond referendum, also because of COVID-19. The referendum is now planned for this November.
Despite the delay in having voters decide how millions of capital dollars are spent, the county pushed ahead with projects.
Matt Harris, a deputy county administrator, said it’s a misnomer that if there’s no bond referendum, then progress cannot occur.
“We need to use this time period to make sure we understand what the referendum will look like, define it … to make our case to the public, so then we get to November of '21 [and] we’re ready to go,” Harris said Wednesday.
However, the county needs some money before the November vote.
In the upcoming fiscal year, Chesterfield is looking to borrow $23 million in nongeneral obligation funds to pay for the Beulah Community Center; turf replacement at the River City Sportsplex; and some general road improvements.
The capital budget is funded through several sources, including county reserves, state and federal funds, mental health support services reserves, Central Virginia Transit Authority funds, vehicle registration fees, general obligation bonds and nongeneral obligation bonds.
For fiscal 2022, the county has "another aggressive [set] of projects planned,” said Clay Bowles, county director of general services, during a Board of Supervisors work session Wednesday. “I just wanted to thank the board for your ongoing support of these efforts. I really feel like our investments are paying off, so that citizens have attractive, useful and well-maintained facilities.”
The county is looking to spend $12 million on major maintenance projects this coming year, including hanger and roof replacements at the airport, along with replacing the Chester Library's heating and cooling system, boilers and carpets.
Ongoing projects include converting the former Beulah Elementary School into a community center and administrative building for parks and recreation; and the construction of Fire Station Five, at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway. Both are scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.
The county is proposing a $1.50 increase in residents' monthly water and wastewater bills, but it was not discussed in detail Wednesday.
Chesterfield is scheduled to unveil its overall operating budget on March 10. A public hearing on the proposed water and wastewater increase is set for March 24.