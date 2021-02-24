Chesterfield supervisors hear about capital projects, including new community center and airport upgrades

Chesterfield County plans to spend about $94 million next fiscal year on a slate of projects ranging from a new community center to major upgrades at the Chester Library and county airport.

Those projects are part of $367 million in upgrades and replacements that county officials hope to undertake over the next five fiscal years, according to a presentation Wednesday to the Board of Supervisors.

The spending plan includes two projects the county had pumped the brakes on because of the coronavirus pandemic: a Midlothian Library replacement; and a new pet adoption center on Hull Street Road, next to LaPrade Library.

In last year's budget cycle, Chesterfield delayed its planned November 2020 bond referendum, also because of COVID-19. The referendum is now planned for this November.

Despite the delay in having voters decide how millions of capital dollars are spent, the county pushed ahead with projects.

Matt Harris, a deputy county administrator, said it’s a misnomer that if there’s no bond referendum, then progress cannot occur.