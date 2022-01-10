Chickahominy Pipeline representative attending Hanover Supervisors meeting Wednesday

He said the timing is interesting, given that the State Corporation Commission last month rejected a request by Chickahominy to build the pipeline without commission approval.

The commission's Dec. 22 order started with a Sept. 3 request by Chickahominy to build a pipeline to transport natural gas through Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to a natural gas power plant in Charles City. The power plant would burn the gas to create electricity that would be sold into a large market of numerous states.

Chickahominy argued that it did not need permission to build the pipeline because it was not a public utility — meaning not selling to retail customers — but rather, it was merely transporting the gas to the power plant.

The commission, however, found that Chickahominy is a public utility under the law, agreeing with an SCC hearing examiner who reviewed the case.

Minear, in response to the SCC ruling, said last month by email that the company was weighing its options on how to proceed, and "whether it will appeal, file an application for a certificate, or consider other options, all are on the table. Chickahominy Pipeline still plans to pursue this project."