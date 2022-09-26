City Council approves unplanned $4 million bond issue to complete Richmond fire station

The cost of replacing Richmond’s oldest fire station will be more expensive than the city originally expected. City officials won’t say why.

On Monday, the Richmond City Council approved an unplanned $4 million bond issue after project bids for the replacement of Fire Station No. 12 at 2223 W. Cary St. came over the city’s budget allocation for it, according to an administration staff report.

Budget records show that the city estimated that it would cost $9.3 million and increased funding for it during in the previous fiscal year to complete the project by 2022. The city previously planned to gradually raise the funds through 2024.

The council approved the bond issue without discussing it. The item was approved as part of a bloc vote with several other items.

In July, the city received two bids on the project from J.W. Enochs and Southwood Building Systems for $8.85 million and $10.73 million, respectively.

City officials on Monday declined to discuss why the bond is necessary if one of the bids submitted came under budget by nearly $500,000.

“At this time, we cannot share details about the Station 12 project as the procurement process is still ongoing,” said Amy Vu, a spokesperson for the fire department. “We’d be happy to talk about it once we have a contract.”

Petula Burks, a spokesperson for the city administration, also declined to answer questions, citing the ongoing procurement process.

The city is seeking to replace the fire station, which opened 114 years ago, due to its old design and lack of separate sleeping and restroom accommodations for men and women who work there.

“The need for employee privacy and separation in existing fire stations where there is only one dormitory, one locker room and one restroom with multiple toilets, sinks and showers exposes the City of Richmond to risks,” according to a project summary in the capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2022.

“The modern approach to firehouse design of the living quarters is to provide some means of privacy for fire personnel with either gender ‘specific,’ ‘neutral’ or ‘friendly’ spaces.”

The report goes on to say that there are also maintenance and configuration issues that violate current code requirements and impact the station’s operational efficiency. It says renovating the facility is not feasible because of its current size.