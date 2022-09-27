City Council reverses architectural committee decision against Virginia Union University tower

Virginia Union University was not allowed to install the illuminated letters on its campus bell tower two years ago, but the university is finalizing agreements with city and state officials to keep it up.

While the university must still obtain local approvals, the Richmond City Council on Monday voted unanimously to overturn the city architectural review panel’s denial of the permit for the installation.

In addition to the issue with the city government, the university has drafted an agreement with the Virginia Board of Historic Resources that includes a $35,000 annual payment to mitigate the violation of a prior historic preservation agreement with the state agency.

In January 2020, Virginia Union University placed a “VUU” logo made of aluminum framing and acrylic faces with LED lights on all four sides atop the 165-foot Vann Memorial Tower on the campus at 1500 N. Lombardy St.

Though Virginia Union and its supporters say the signs on the tower highlight the importance of the university, city officials and state officials say the sign was illegally installed in violation of historic preservation and design guidelines under local and state code.

“Virginia Union University is a landmark in Richmond City and a proud historic campus,” the university’s appeal says. “The historic value of Virginia Union University to our community, City, State, and Nation justifies the prominence gleaned by the signage and its significance must not be undervalued or disallowed.”

A month after the signs were installed, the city notified that the university still required the permits for the work. The university applied for the permits retroactively, but the city’s Commission of Architectural Review voted unanimously to deny the application. This past spring, the commission voted 4-3 against a new application for it.

The Vann Memorial Tower was originally installed on the campus as part of the historic Belgian Pavilion building, which the Belgian government donated to Virginia Union after it was displayed in the 1939 New York’s World Fair and as the European nation was facing occupation by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The tower is named after Robert L. Vann, a Virginia Union alumnus from the early 20th century who went on to become a lawyer and newspaper publisher who founded the Pittsburgh Courier, a nationally prestigious African American weekly newspaper that eventually folded in the 1960s.

According to the university’s draft agreement with the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, the agency holds an easement on the Belgian Building preservation restrictions, and the board did not approve the installation of the VUU signs on the tower.