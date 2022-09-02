City Council to discuss alleged Dogwood Dell shooting plot privately Tuesday

City officials have yet to confirm whether Police Chief Gerald Smith will attend the meeting, but some council members have said they still have questions about the police investigation and what led the chief to announce that Dogwood Dell had been the target of a planned mass shooting on Independence Day.

In a July 6 press conference and in interviews with national media, Smith said that police had arrested two suspects after receiving a tip about the alleged plot.

While Smith said it was intended for Dogwood Dell, records obtained by the Times-Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request found that local detectives were unsure of where it might happen, and had sent a memo to the chief that said the location of the potential incident was "unknown."

"I'm just trying to understand why," 9th District Councilman Michael Jones said in an interview Wednesday. "I want to better understand what went on, what are the standard operating procedures and how we go about handling something like this. ... I don't think that's a lot to ask."

A police official emailed those records to Smith and an assistant seven minutes before Smith's 2 p.m. July 6 news conference. The records also show that Richmond police shared with the FBI that a location was unknown. That information was vetted by a detective. (Police arrested one suspect on July 1, seizing guns and ammunition in a residence, and arrested the second, who was under surveillance, after July Fourth.)

Both Jones and 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the area where Dogwood Dell is located, said there's little that the City Council can do about the situation as the police chief is an employee of Mayor Levar Stoney's administration, meaning that he solely holds power to decide if the person in that role should be disciplined or fired.

Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said that the police department called the press conference, but that he stands by the chief and his conclusion that Dogwood Dell was the target of the alleged attack.

"At this point what I think we can do is continue to ask question and try getting some answers, such as why did they have a press conference and why they would have stated a location without having properly vetted the information," Lynch said. "This is one of the more complicated situations we've been in."

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting lists several items in closed session. The first is a discussion about "police plans to protect public safety and briefings by law enforcement" concerning its response to threats against the public.

The agenda says the topic is to be discussed in private under a provision of the state's open government meeting law that says public legislative bodies can meet privately for discussions of "plans to protect public safety as it relates to terrorist activity" and briefings by legal counsel, police or emergency personnel about actions taken in response to potential threats.

In a statement through a spokesperson for the City Council, President Cynthia Newbille said that that the body will "not be discussing Dogwood Dell," and that it would "only inclue Police Department briefing matters specific to its operational plans in protecting public safety."

In an interview with WTVR-CBS 6 this week, Jones said that the meeting Tuesday would include a discussion about the alleged mass shooting plot. Later in an interview with the Times Dispatch, however, he said he could not talk about the specifics of the upcoming closed meeting.

A liaison for 2nd District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan last month said that the council has so far made no plans to talk about the case as it has already unfolded.

In a statement, Jordan said that the city's attorney has advised that they cannot speak specifically about the case in closed session, but that it would be OK for them to go over public safety protocols and communication procedures in private.

"I do expect and hope for a focus on addressing forward looking policies and procedures for improving communication and coordination in the event of future crisis situations," she said. "That discussion will be held in closed session because of the potential risk of sharing information about how the City responds to crisis situations in a public setting where would-be perpetrators could learn about public safety response strategies."

Jordan added that she does not see the item no the agenda for Tuesday as a bookend to the situation. "As I and other colleagues have stated previously, there also needs to be a public discussion," she said.

Megan Rhyne, the executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said that the council should be able to speak about the case and the police department's press conference.

"I can’t think of an exemption that would allow a confidential discussion about the chief’s comments, at least not in terms that don’t jeopardize public safety," Rhyne said in an email.

"Council members’ reactions to the comments wouldn’t likely fall into that category, in my opinion. And general discussion about the investigation — which is not their investigation, but someone else’s investigation — is another topic of general, public interest."

The two men police accused of planning the attack are in federal custody — one on a gun charge and one on an immigration charge — but neither has been charged with anything related to a planned shooting.

Ex-Chesterfield detective charged with 'malfeasance in office' after altering 7 search warrants Robert W. Sprouse didn't notify authorities of his error or tell them he had "fixed" the mistake until confronted, officials said.

Smith has said that two assault rifles and ammunition they confiscated from one of the suspects corroborated the tipster's allegation of a shooting plot, but he has not shared any further evidence to support the claim.

In a General District Court hearing last month, a prosecutor, under questioning by a judge, said police had turned over no evidence that either of the two suspects were planning to target Dogwood Dell.

The situation has alarmed some local residents and officials. Lynch said she's still fielding questions from constituents in her district about the case.

While she said she imagines that the meeting Tuesday will be a starting point for the council, she and other council members noted that the police department is preparing for a series of community meetings in the coming weeks where the public can ask police about the case.

"Every resident deserves transparency from law enforcement," Jones said.