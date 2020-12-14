City Council unanimously approves Richmond 300 plan guiding development, growth for next two decades

There was uncertainty about whether the council would approve the plan Monday, as a council committee forwarded the plan without recommending whether it should be adopted.

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson considered voting against it because she believes there’s not enough attention paid to some low-income areas. Other council members shared similar concerns Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an interview last week, however, the 6th District representative said she changed her mind after the city’s attorney advised that the council could amend the plan later if adopted.

“I feel very strongly we need to approve this plan, but be proactive in looking at these issues that are significant,” she said Monday. “I look forward to presenting amendments.”

Many of the people who spoke in a public hearing before the vote implored council members to approve the plan, even if they had some reservations or wanted specific amendments.

Rob Jones, executive director of the environmentalist community group Groundwork RVA and a Richmond 300 working group member, said the city is at a crossroads where vulnerable residents can be displaced by growth.

“We have the opportunity to build a model for how a growing city in the 21st century plans for its future,” he said.