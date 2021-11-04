City of Richmond hires for deputy administrator role that's been unfilled since 2019

Officials said Joy-Hogg's annual salary will be $225,000.

“I am fortunate to have been selected by the City of Richmond and am excited to join a stellar team of individuals,” said Joy-Hogg. “My work in international, state and local governments has taught me many valuable lessons. I look forward to using those experiences to enhance the work that [Lincoln] Saunders and his team have already begun to provide the best city services to the people of Richmond.”

Richmond's deputy chief of finance and administration job has been unfilled since 2019 after Stoney fired former CAO Selena Cuffee-Glenn in the wake of a nepotism scandal involving several of her relatives. Reid replaced Cuffee-Glenn in a temporary capacity for more than a year before she was sidelined by a medical emergency.

Lincoln Saunders, the city's new chief administrative officer and Stoney's former chief of staff, said hiring a new deputy chief to replace Reid's old job had been a priority for the administration in recent months, particularly following the City Council's confirmation of his appointment to the CAO role last month.