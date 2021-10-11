City of Richmond, tribal representatives from around the state honor Indigenous Peoples' Day

“The fact that we are celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day and not Columbus Day at this museum and in this city, speaks volumes as to how far we've come,” Stoney said at the ceremony on Monday afternoon.

“And that is why today, on the second Monday in October, we rightfully acknowledge and celebrate the founding people of this great land, our indigenous people, and thank them for their contributions. As most of you know, the first people to populate the land that now comprises the city of Richmond, were members of multiple tribes, including the Pamunkey, the Nottoway, the Mattaponi, the Upper Mattaponi and the Nansemond Indian Nation, each with their own diverse histories and diverse cultures,” Stoney said Monday.

Stoney noted however that the city has only begun celebrating Indigenous People’s Day in the past three years, meaning there’s more work to be done.

A roughly 8-foot-statue of Columbus, an Italian explorer who paved the way for the colonization of the Americas, used to stand near the tennis courts in Byrd Park. However, last summer as a thousand people gathered one evening near the statue to stand in solidarity with indigenous peoples, they took the statue down. Using ropes to pull down the monument, it was then submerged into Fountain Lake.