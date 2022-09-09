City officials and RPS School Board are at odds over Arthur Ashe Center

Final plans for the redevelopment of The Diamond and the area around it are still materializing, but it is unlikely that the city will replace the neighboring Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center after it is demolished as part of the project.

As members of the Richmond School Board continue to argue that they are responsible for the Ashe Center, city officials maintain that it holds the deed to the property and will decide its future.

This summer a lawyer supporting the School Board sent a letter challenging the city’s position, stating the board is entitled to financial compensation upon the center’s sale.

City officials have not yet replied to the School Board’s request to talk about it as a panel of officials who are reviewing development proposals for the project are expecting to recommend a developer and plan for the site later this month.

Shonda Harris-Muhammed, chair of the School Board, said in an email Thursday that she had messaged City Council President Cynthia Newbille on Wednesday requesting a joint meeting between the two bodies to discuss the Ashe Center. Harris-Muhammed included the city’s and school division’s governance teams on the email.

“I have not received a response to the request,” Harris-Muhammed said, however adding that Newbille did acknowledge receipt of the email.

While Richmond Public Schools has managed the Ashe Center since 1982, city real estate property records show that the city Parks & Recreation department owns the center.

However, Thomas M. Wolf, a trial lawyer and husband of former School Board member Carol Wolf, wrote in his letter to the city that because the center has served as an athletic facility for RPS that it is “school property.”

Wolf also said that because the “city has explicitly acknowledged that the Center is school property,” RPS has managed the center from the beginning and pays all operational costs.

Wolf, an attorney for the Miles & Stockbridge law firm, penned the letter of legal analysis for the School Board pro bono after the Harrell & Chambliss LLP law firm where school Board Attorney Jonnell P. Lilly is a partner, could not due to a conflict of interest.

At a meeting last month, 8th District School Board member Dawn Page asked if there was a conflict of interest in Wolf’s involvement because of Carol Wolf's past School Board service. Harris-Muhammed did not think there was.

Maritza Pechin, a deputy director with the city’s planning department and manager of the Diamond District project, said in an email that the city owns the property.

While the city officials who are evaluating the project proposals have been taking longer than expected to recommend which one should advance, Pechin said the School Board’s claims to the Ashe Center are not slowing the panel’s deliberations.

A decision is expected soon, as city officials have said they will announce their recommendation by the end of the summer on Sept. 22.

Richmond is seeking to create a new neighborhood it has dubbed “The Diamond District.” The city has asked developers to submit plans for a new stadium to replace The Diamond and build a new mixed-use development around it.

The Diamond sits on nearly 70 acres of publicly owned property. The city’s goal is to boost economic growth by having apartments, restaurants, retail stores, hotels and possibly a signature tower rise on the surface parking lots surrounding The Diamond.

There’s also an urgent need for the city to replace The Diamond if it wishes to keep the Flying Squirrels baseball club in Richmond. The Double-A team says it needs the new stadium by 2025 because the current ballpark no longer meets Major League Baseball facility standards.

The city has determined that renovating the stadium, which opened in 1985, is not feasible.

The city’s vision for the project also entails the demolition of the Ashe Center and Sports Backers stadium. Virginia Commonwealth University is planning to replace the latter with a new athletics village across Hermitage Road at the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control warehouse property.

After fielding preliminary solicitations from 15 development teams earlier this year, the city has narrowed the field to two groups: Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners.

Pechin said the redevelopment project will come together in phases. The demolition and replacement of the Ashe Center, she said, will occur later in the project, as the replacement of The Diamond is the top priority.

“That parcel will not be transferred to the preferred development team during Phase 1,” she said. “We will have more details to share on the phasing and program when we announce the selected developer.”

Pechin added that her department is working with the City Council to draft a resolution declaring the city’s commitment to “pursuing opportunities” to provide new recreational and athletic programing space “on sites in the general proximity” of the Diamond District before the Ashe Center is sold.

David Carlock, principal of the Machete Group, a Houston-based developer that’s leading Richmond Community Development Partners, said in an interview earlier this year that his group had proposed “renovating and repositioning” the Ashe Center.

An initial solicitation the city issued in December said it wanted developers to assist the city in “relocating the functions” of the center and redeveloping the site.

In a follow-up request for offers in June, the city added “clarifying assumptions” that say the Ashe Center should be redeveloped into a “real estate tax-producing parcel” and that its functions could be relocated to “existing or new city or VCU facilities in locations other than the Diamond District.”

In a statement this week sent through a spokesman, Carlock said that the future of the Ashe Center is “a decision for the community.”

“We acknowledge that the city and RPS are currently discussing options regarding the facility, and, once a direction has been decided upon, we look forward to working with all parties to add any value we can,” he said.

A spokesman for the other development team, RVA Diamond Partners, declined to comment for this story.

In May, City Attorney Haskell C. Brown sent a letter to Lilly, the School Board’s attorney, in response to several board members' requests for payment when the Ashe Center is torn down.

“The conclusion reached is that the City may dispose of the Center without the involvement of or any payment to the School Board,” Brown wrote.

“No option exists to demand payment to the School Board by the City for surplus school property."

In response, Thomas Wolf, after reviewing the city’s letter, city code, case law, state statutes and “the undisputed facts,” wrote that Brown was “mistaken.”

School Board member Jonathan Young, who represents the 4th District, expressed his disappointment in an interview Friday.

“I am most disappointed in all persons and elected officials who are willfully ignoring, both state statute and city ordinance at the expense of our students,” Young said.

While Young is pushing back on the city’s stance, he wholeheartedly supports demolishing the Ashe Center, selling the property and its inclusion in the Diamond District. Young estimates the property’s worth at roughly $10 million.

The situation is a “win-win” for the School Board and the city, Wolf said, because both want what is best for RPS children.