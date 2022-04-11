Climate change, public safety top subjects in Richmond budget public hearing

The Richmond City Council declared a climate emergency last year, but you wouldn't know it looking at Mayor Levar Stoney's budget proposal for next year, activists said in a public hearing on the spending plan Monday.

While the mayor and other officials say they are taking climate change seriously, about half of the approximately 30 speakers raised concerns about the city's plans to continue investing in gas-powered vehicles, facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

"The next few years offer a narrow window to provide a sustainable future for all," said Bill Muth, a local resident who joined a few dozen other community members Monday to call on the council to commitment to energy reforms.

The world's top climate scientist with the United Nations last week published a report that shows Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world" because of continued reliance on fossil fuels and broken promises by governments and corporations, according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

The climate activists in Monday's public hearing came as part of a coalition led by the advocacy groups Virginia Interfaith Power & Light and RVA Interfaith Climate Justice League.

As part of the outreach efforts, more than 40 activist groups recently endorsed a series of budget recommendations that include calls for energy efficient upgrades in city facilities, transitioning to an all-electric vehicle fleet, replacing old HVAC equipment with modern heat pumps and suspending gas infrastructure expansion and replacing it with sustainable energy sources.

Council members did not commit to any changes Monday, but a few officials praised the speakers for focusing on environmental issues.

Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, the chief sponsor of the climate emergency resolution the council approved last year, said that more progress needs to be made to meet the goals the governing body adopted last year.

"We don't have a choice, honestly," she said. "We're going to need more partners on this. Keep speaking up and showing up. Keep being our partners in this. We can't do it without you."

The mayor's budget proposal calls for increasing the city’s annual spending by $63.2 million, or 8.2%, over the city’s budget for this year while maintaining the city’s real estate tax rate level at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.

About one-quarter of all revenue is being earmarked for giving raises to fire fighters and police officers, nearly all of whom would receive a raise of at least 10%. The proposed budget also includes 5% raises for all non-sworn employees and $15 million in additional funding for Richmond Public Schools.

Several speakers in the public hearing applauded the focus on compensation for police and firefighters, as their starting pay and wages in recent years have trailed that of their counterparts in surrounding localities.

"Passing this is necessary to ensure that those in public safety are properly compensated for their continued sacrifice to the people who live, work or visit the city of Richmond," said Capt. William Spindle III, a member of the Richmond Fire Department who was involved in helping craft the proposed public safety pay plan.

The Richmond City Council will continue deliberating over the budget in the coming weeks, with amendment requests due Tuesday, according to Interim City Council Chief of Staff Joyce Davis.

A few more budget work sessions are scheduled ahead of a final public hearing and adoption vote slated for May 2.