Conservancy buys 42 acres at falls of Appomattox River

A conservancy group has purchased more than 42 acres of privately-owned land at the falls of the Appomattox River, with plans to turn the historic site into a greenspace with trails and wildlife.

The Capital Region Land Conservancy said it paid $2.4 million for the partially wooded land, which includes 16 islands and ruins of former mills, canals and dams in Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights and Petersburg. One mill dates to 1791, when Campbell’s Bridge was built to cross the Appomattox River and open development of the northside of the falls.

Plans call for using the site to complete the 25-mile Appomattox River Trail. It also will intersect with the 42-mile Fall Line Trail from Petersburg to Ashland.

The site will anchor the eastern end of the Appomattox River Park System, while Chesterfield County's 110-acre Radcliffe Conservation Area is on the western end, starting below the Lake Chesdin Dam. Virginia State University’s campus in Ettrick also is to the east and the VSU Randolph Farm is to the west.

The land will be protected under conservation easements held by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Eventually, ownership of the property located in Chesterfield County will be transferred to Chesterfield County Department of Parks & Recreation, while the land in Colonial Heights will be transferred to that locality, and the remaining property in Petersburg along the shoreline will be transferred to the Friends of the Lower Appomattox River.

“Chesterfield has had its eye on this property for a long time. The location along the Appomattox River’s fall line at Ettrick makes it ideal, and this purchase accelerates goals for the park we’ve planned there,” said Kevin Carroll, Chesterfield’s Matoaca District supervisor. “This will greatly enhance public access to the river and provides a critical element for local and regional trail networks. It also preserves the natural beauty and historic significance of an area that serves as an important gateway to our community.”

The conservancy entered into a purchase agreement in 2021 with Josh and Ingrid Greenwood, the long-time stewards and property owners.