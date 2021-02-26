Controversial Wegmans project in Hanover gets wetlands permit approved by state board

After hearing hours of comments against the project Friday, the Virginia Water Control Board narrowly approved an environmental impact permit for the Wegmans grocery chain to build a 1.7 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover County.

The state board's decision was another defeat for neighbors who are overwhelmingly opposed to the $175 million project, fearing that it will affect their quality of life and endanger a historic, rural Black community that was founded by freed slaves 151 years ago during Reconstruction.

The board voted 4-3 to approve the permit. Several members who voted for approval acknowledged that there are issues with the project, but noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still conducting its own review of the environmental impacts.

"Whether we decide to issue the permit ... it’s not going to mean that this project is going to go forward. It’s just going to mean we checked off the state end of it," said Tim Hayes, a board member who voted to approve the permit. "There are still a number of issues the Corps and Hanover County have to deal with before this can go forward."

Supporters tout the 700 jobs and new tax revenue that the project would create, but residents have remained staunchly opposed since local and state officials announced the proposal in December 2019.