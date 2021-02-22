Cordish Cos. pitches $600 million Richmond casino project on Movieland property

Urban One, a Washington-area media company that owns four radio stations in Richmond, is formally announcing its plan on Tuesday to build a $517 million casino with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner of Colonial Downs racetrack and Rosie's Gaming Emporiums, in South Richmond. The Richmond Times-Dispatch outlined plans for the project in a story on Sunday.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, based on its reservation in King William County, also proposes to build a casino resort in South Richmond, although the tribe has been looking for a different site after objections from neighborhoods near the site proposed on Commerce Road at Ingram Avenue more than a year ago.

Cordish has opposed a casino proposed by the Pamunkey tribe in Norfolk, where the company owns the Waterside entertainment district. Cordish has threatened to sue Norfolk for monetary damages over the city's deal with the tribe for a casino resort along the Elizabeth River. The company has contended the deal violates an agreement that would give it the right to build and operate a casino in Norfolk if state law were to allow it.