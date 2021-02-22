Cordish Cos. pitches $600 million Richmond casino project on Movieland property

A Baltimore-based casino developer is pitching plans for a $600 million casino resort at the current Movieland property near Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.
The Cordish Cos. submitted an application to Richmond on Monday to develop the Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond, modeled on the same brand as casino resorts in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and two cities in Florida. The project would include a hotel with 300 rooms and 30 suites, a 4,000-person live entertainment venue and 250,000 square feet of gaming space.
“No gaming or development company in the country has our track record of successfully designing, financing, building and operating large-scale casino entertainment resort destinations in regional markets,” said Zed Smith, chief operating officer and partner at Cordish.
“Every commitment, program and goal contained in our proposal has been successfully achieved time and again by us in other cities in the country," Smith said in a statement announcing the project. "Our commitment to excellence, creating memorable guest experiences and treating our team members and communities like family is our hallmark.”
The long-rumored Cordish proposal emerged at the deadline for submitting requests for proposals by Richmond, which expects to recommend a casino project for city voters to consider in a referendum in November. At least two other casino developers are competing for a license to operate a casino in Richmond.
Urban One, a Washington-area media company that owns four radio stations in Richmond, is formally announcing its plan on Tuesday to build a $517 million casino with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner of Colonial Downs racetrack and Rosie's Gaming Emporiums, in South Richmond. The Richmond Times-Dispatch outlined plans for the project in a story on Sunday.
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, based on its reservation in King William County, also proposes to build a casino resort in South Richmond, although the tribe has been looking for a different site after objections from neighborhoods near the site proposed on Commerce Road at Ingram Avenue more than a year ago.
Cordish has opposed a casino proposed by the Pamunkey tribe in Norfolk, where the company owns the Waterside entertainment district. Cordish has threatened to sue Norfolk for monetary damages over the city's deal with the tribe for a casino resort along the Elizabeth River. The company has contended the deal violates an agreement that would give it the right to build and operate a casino in Norfolk if state law were to allow it.
Virginia opened the way last year for legal casino gambling in Richmond and four other cities. Voters in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol already have approved proposed projects in those cities, but the state law adopted last year gives Richmond an additional year to choose a casino developer and project to submit to voters for approval.
Cordish proposes to build its casino resort on property that now houses the Movieland at Boulevard Square movie theater complex. New York-based Bow Tie Partners offered for sale the entire 16.93 acres it owns at the northeast quadrant of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street last September.
“We plan to operate the theater for a while to come,” Joseph Masher, the chief operating officer of Bow Tie Partners, said Monday. “We have no other comment beyond that.”
News of the casino proposal comes a week after Bow Tie announced plans to turn the parking lot north of its main building into the seasonal temporary drive-in movie theater. The company hopes to get the approvals from City Council so it can start showing first-run movies beginning in March or April and have them running through late October and early November.
Cordish operates the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Live! Casino Pittsburgh, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL.
The company said its project in Richmond would include a 250,000-square-foot casino; a hotel with 300 guest rooms and 30 suites; a live entertainment venue with capacity for 4,000 people; 40,000 square feet of multi-use event space; and 18 restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
“Our Live! brand is one of the most recognized casino and entertainment brands in the country," said Smith, the company's chief operating officer and partner.
"Our project will be a key link in realizing the vision set forth in the Richmond 300 Master Plan for the development of a higher density dining, entertainment, hospitality and commercial node connecting the Diamond and Boulevard developments to our site and the Washington Football Club training facility,” he said.
Cordish estimates the project would generate $5.3 billion in economic benefits to Richmond in the first 10 years and create more than 5,000 jobs, directly or indirectly, during construction, and more than 3,000 permanent jobs.
The company emphasized that the project will include substantial investment by minority-owned companies and individuals, as well as a construction team that includes three local minority general contractors: Davis Brothers Construction Co., Mark Turner Construction; and Canterbury Enterprises, teamed with Gilbane Construction.
National Football League Hall of Fame player Bruce Smith, now retired and working as a businessman in Virginia Beach, is among the project's investors.
"I’m thrilled to be participating in the Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond project as an investor and partner,” said Smith, a Norfolk native.
“The Cordish Companies have a proven track record of both creating leading casino entertainment destinations around the country and, just as importantly, maximizing the positive social impacts of its developments for local and minority residents and businesses."
