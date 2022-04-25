Council OKs $7.3 million for Wythe High School, punts on casino tax cut proposal

After months of delay, the Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to transfer $7.3 million for the city's school division to being work on building a new George Wythe High School.

The vote marks the end of a months long stalemate between officials over how to replace the aging school building in South Richmond and whether it should be smaller to save money for other school construction projects or bigger to accommodate anticipated population growth.

While officials generally agree that a new school is needed to replace the original structure built in 1960, Mayor Levar Stoney, the Richmond School Board and the City Council only recently reached a compromise before Monday's vote.

Earlier this month, the School Board voted 5-4 to build a school for 1,800 students. The mayor's administration originally sought to build a school for 2,000 students, but a narrow majority on the School Board last year wrested control of school construction projects before soliciting design contract bids for a 1,600-capacity school.

Stoney introduced legislation in November to reappropriate $7.3 million in unused school construction to Richmond Public Schools, but asked the council to carefully scrutinize the school division's plans for Wythe. The funding ordinance remained stalled out for months until School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed flipped her vote in favor of the compromise.

While the council unanimously approved the funding, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Nye said she was disappointed that the mayor and council had thwarted the School Board's plans for several months.

"Even though we might disagree, that doesn't necessarily mean we should legislate to get what we want," she said. "I'm reluctantly supporting this tonight since the majority of School Board members supported it, but I just caution my fellow council members as we move forward."

In other business Monday, the City Council was scheduled to vote on a proposal to lower real estate taxes if a casino referendum passes this November, but delayed the resolution to its June 13 meeting.

The council also punted on another casino-related resolution introduced by Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch to earmark one-third of all the potential casino tax revenue for public education.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge recently granted the city permission to hold another casino referendum this November, but City Council President Cynthia Newbille said the resolutions were delayed because state lawmakers are considering a state budget amendment that would bar Richmond from holding another casino referendum until 2023.

"We don't know what the outcome will be, so it gives us an opportunity to see what, if anything, comes out," she said. "It'll help us make an informed decision."

The economic development project failed to pass last year by a margin of approximately 1,500 votes with 51% opposed.

The tax cut plan introduced earlier this year by Stoney and several council members calls for lowering the real estate tax rate by 2 cents to $1.18 per $100 of assessed value if voters approve plans for the $560 million One Casino and Resort.

Stoney and other project supporters say they think the project is still a promising prospect with $30 million in projected annual tax revenue and 1,500 new permanent jobs.

Officials in the city of Petersburg, however, are seeking changes to the state's casino law so that they can hold their own referendum instead.