Delay removal of Richmond’s Confederate pedestals, urge Northam’s chief of staff, community members

The commission did, however, endorse plans for the removal of the A.P. Hill statue at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue, citing traffic safety concerns there. The city has not yet removed the Hill monument because the Confederate general is buried underneath it. City officials said there is a pending agreement with Hill's relatives to relocate his remains to a property in Culpeper County.

In a message sent to city officials Saturday afternoon, Northam's chief of staff, Clark Mercer, implored the Planning Commission against voting for the city administration's plans to remove the pedestals.

"Perhaps at the end of the planning process it will be decided that the pedestals should be removed, though once they are removed there is really very little practical chance that they would be returned to the avenue," Mercer said in his letter. "I would ask that the Commission please consider letting this planning process take place before making any decisions related to the disposition of these pedestals."

The state is planning a similar approach with the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue. Northam ordered the removal of the statue last June, but the Supreme Court of Virginia is still weighing an appeal while an injunction continues to bar the governor's administration from taking down the monument.