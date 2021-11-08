Democrats ask Virginia Supreme Court to reject GOP redistricting special master nominees as biased

Senate Democrats are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to reject three redistricting special master candidates nominated by Republicans on Nov. 1, accusing them of having "disqualifying conflicts of interest."

"We urge the Court to reject the minority leaders' nominees and direct them to resubmit new, unbiased nominees. We do not send this letter lightly, but these three nominees cannot lawfully serve and their mere nomination undermines public confidence in these critical, once-a-decade proceedings to redraw Virginia’s electoral maps," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw wrote to the clerk of the high court Monday.

A Constitutional amendment approved by voters last year called for a bipartisan Virginia Redistricting Commission to redraw the state's legislative and Congressional districts with the new Census data. The effort ended in a partisan deadlock last month, and under the amendment the job went to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The high court asked leaders of both parties in the House of Delegates and Senate to nominate three qualified special masters — from which the court would pick two — to assist the justices. Saslaw's letter contends that the Democrats' nominees have academic backgrounds and experience as redistricting special masters in Virginia and elsewhere unlike the Republican nominees.