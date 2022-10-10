Despite calls for delay, Richmond City Council approves Civilian Review Board bill

After two years of discussion and delay, the Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to create an advisory civilian review board for the police department.

In approving the new panel, the council rebuffed public speakers who called on the members to delay adoption of the bill, citing concerns about whether it will improve transparency as they and others had originally imagined.

“Richmonders want a CRB ... that works to keep bad officers off of our streets,” said Tom Barbour, a local lawyer and leader with the Richmond City Democratic Committee, which came out in opposition to the bill last month.

“The current paper does not give it the option to impose discipline in case of police misconduct,” he said. “That means our department can keep bad actors, ineffective officers ... in the department, even if a CRB would vote to remove them.”

Ahead of Monday night’s meeting, the council Public Safety Committee recently recommended continuing the paper in order to add a five-year residency requirement for the board’s appointees.

The agenda said the ordinance would be continued to November so that the change could be advertised as required by state law. But Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert said she had changed her mind about the amendment she proposed, which allowed the council to consider a final vote on Monday.

Before the vote, council members acknowledged the criticisms of the bill, but said they felt that it was time to adopt it after two years of discussion. A few also noted that the council could revisit the ordinance and setup of the board at a later date.

“This is going to be the first CRB for the city of Richmond. So we want to get it right and we’re taking our time,” Lambert said. “But tonight is the night we decide to move forward.”

The calls for a civilian oversight panel grew louder in 2020 as part of a protest movement animated by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The City Council at the time rejected the protesters’ calls to strip police funding — it instead has given the department significant annual raises in a bid to increase police morale and fill dozens of vacant positions — but the legislative body that summer voted to form a task force to guide the creation of a civilian review board.

The task force last year issued a report recommending the creation of a completely independent office to handle all complaints against officers, audit police data and procedures, and make binding disciplinary decisions.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney rebuffed much of the report last spring and instead relied on recommendations from William Pelfrey Jr., a policing expert professor at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University. The mayor then proposed the creation of a seven-member advisory panel that could conduct external investigations of certain cases.

Though Stoney, a Democrat, and other officials said they sought to address public concerns by introducing a new bill over the summer with several changes, the Richmond City Democratic Committee came out against it last month, saying it still falls short of expectations.

The rub, according to the Democratic committee’s leaders, is that the ordinance leaves intact the current complaint and investigation procedures into allegations of officer misconduct within the department, adding only a layer of civilian oversight at the end of that process.

“Richmonders know the difference between good policing and bad,” Barbour said in a statement after the vote. “This CRB is a Civilian Rubber Stamp Board — it isn’t set up to trust us to do anything about serious police misconduct.”

About half a dozen people at Monday’s public hearing called on the council to delay action.

“I am honestly surprised that I would ever speak in opposition to a CRB, but unfortunately based on the lack of disciplinary measures that have been put forward, I would propose you all take this back just for one more month,” said Jessee Perry, a 3rd District resident. “We need to do this right and make sure we have a CRB that’s going to serve the constituents of Richmond.”

Allan-Charles Chipman, a local activist, said he also took issue with the lack of disciplinary power, especially as local police could soon have greater protection from discipline under a recently approved collective bargaining ordinance for city employees.

Only one speaker, Charles Willis, another local activist and executive director of the organization United Communities Against Crime, implored the council to adopt it.

The updated bill also increases the size of the panel to eight members. The mayor would appoint half of its members, while the council would choose the rest.

Under the old proposal, the mayor would select three of the appointments, and the police chief one of them, effectively giving the city administration a majority of the board seats.

Other changes include allowing the Richmond City Council to hire a full-time staff member for the board. The original bill called for having the staff member come from the Office of the Inspector General. The new bill also bumps the yearly stipend for each member from $1,200 to $2,400.