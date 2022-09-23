Despite criticism of format, more Richmond community meetings planned

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and city officials set out this month to hold community meetings and improve his department's public standing. They did not succeed with some people who had questions or wanted to talk to him.

The police department called the four "community conversations" after the public's trust in Smith was damaged by recent revelations that his own police detectives were not confident in his claim that police had thwarted a mass shooting planned for an Independence Day celebration at Dogwood Dell.

Officials say they didn't plan the meetings in reaction to the controversy. They said it was meant to build rapport and trust with the community. But as the organizers required all questions to be written down and tried to prevent direct questions from the crowd, some left the meetings dissatisfied.

At the start of a meeting at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Wednesday, one person let the chief and the city officials know that it did not meet his expectations.

"This isn't a community conversation if there's no actual dialogue," he said after the emcee for the meetings, Clovia Lawrence, a local radio personality also known as "Miss Community," tried to prevent him from asking a follow-up question to an answer the chief gave.

Throughout the meetings this month, Smith addressed questions about the alleged mass shooting, but also answered questions about violent crime, vandalism, traffic concerns, prostitution. He also discussed how the department is understaffed with approximately 150 vacant positions.

Answering for the chief in an interview after the meeting Wednesday, city spokeswoman Petula Burks said the format for the meetings were based on "best practices."

'I’ll let the case speak for itself'

Burks said the city specifically wanted to use the format as it was the chief's first time meeting with the public openly since he was hired in summer 2020. "Sometimes you want to know what the questions are," she said. "We wanted to make sure every question is (answered), and this is one of the best ways to do it."

The chief, however, didn't answer every question.

After the meeting Wednesday, Tracy Reed, a Henrico County resident who said her son was wounded in a shooting in the city last year, said Lawrence read only two of the three questions she had submitted in writing. Reed said she declined to ask her question about when officials would be held accountable for the “inadequacy” of crisis units deployed to respond to people in a mental health crisis.

“I figured they weren’t … going to touch it,” Reed said. “And that’s part of the problem.”

When asked specifically about criticisms that it let the host and officials censor questions and preclude back-and-forth dialogue, Burks said they only intended to prohibit repeat questions and derogatory comments.

In the first meeting at Liberation Church in South Richmond, former Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray asked about what evidence the police department had to support the chief’s claim that they had stopped a mass shooting on July 4.

In a July 6 press conference and in subsequent interviews with national news outlets, Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney said police had arrested two people after receiving a tip about a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell.

They spoke authoritatively saying they had prevented it from happening, but records obtained by The Times-Dispatch and other local media outlets show that police had told the chief before the press conference that they were unsure of where the alleged plot might take place.

Local prosecutors did not charge the two suspects of conspiracy, but the pair now face federal immigration and weapons charges after police confiscated guns and ammunition during one of the arrests.

Smith continues to say that he is certain that they were plotting a shooting at Dogwood Dell.

“There was evidence, and I’ll let the case speak for itself,” Smith in response to Gray’s question.

City officials plan more meetings

Before the meetings were announced, Brian N. Williams, a professor from the University of Virginia, said he hoped Richmond police would take an intentional approach to correct the mishandling of the July 6 press conference.

“From what I understand, Richmond police might have said a little too much too early,” he said.

Williams studies community policing and the methods by which law enforcement builds trust within a given community. Although Williams has never served as a law enforcement officer, he is familiar with common police practices and how police conduct internal and external investigations.

Williams also teaches courses about community policing or what he describes as relational policing. He said he was impressed with RPD’s willingness to engage with the public on this matter, but questions whether or not they were intentional in their response.

“I like that they’re engaging and sharing with the public because from my perspective there’s no trust within the community right now, and the sooner they acknowledge their past the sooner they can start to build trust,” said Williams.

Burks said Wednesday that city and department officials had been planning to hold community meetings with the chief earlier this year, but that it had been "on the backburner" due to scheduling, staffing issues and in-person meeting restrictions and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Burks said the city is also hoping to hold more community meetings with officials from other departments as well.

"From a civic engagement side, this is something that we have to do," she said. "We were doing everything on Zoom and (Microsoft) Teams and whatnot, but this is one way for people to get to know (Smith) as not just the chief, but also a human being, and to start getting him out in the community."